The 10th Indian Mud Run held on Saturday at the former Hilltop Golf Course near Coshocton's Lake Park.

The adult obstacle course at the Indian Mud Run is similar to "American Ninja Warrior." It serves as a fundraiser for the Coshocton City and County Park District and local first responders.

Last year's event drew about 1,000 participants and raised more than $32,000. This year competitors from 38 states and Canada participated.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: The 10th Indian Mud Run returns to Coshocton