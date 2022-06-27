ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

The 10th Indian Mud Run returns to Coshocton

By Sam Blackburn, Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y205o_0gN5ohzX00

The 10th Indian Mud Run held on Saturday at the former Hilltop Golf Course near Coshocton's Lake Park.

The adult obstacle course at the Indian Mud Run is similar to "American Ninja Warrior." It serves as a fundraiser for the Coshocton City and County Park District and local first responders.

Last year's event drew about 1,000 participants and raised more than $32,000. This year competitors from 38 states and Canada participated.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: The 10th Indian Mud Run returns to Coshocton

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

What a $500K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for $500,000 in June. This home at 358 Beecher Road in Gahanna sold on June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

JABC 17U team wins 5-Tool regional championship

ASHLAND -- The Johnny Appleseed Baseball Club 17-and-under team, with players from Ashland, Hillsdale, Mapleton, Fredericktown and Northmor, won the 5 Tool Regional Championship Tournament on Sunday at Ashland University. Games were played at Ashland University, Ashland High School, Wooster High School and Triway High School starting Thursday, June 23,...
ASHLAND, OH
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon, Knox County celebrate completion of Ohio to Erie Trail

MOUNT VERNON – Mount Vernon and Knox County participated in Trail-a-Palooza on Saturday, a celebration of the completion of the Ohio to Erie Trail. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Clean Ohio Trails Fund paid for the completion of the last remaining section of the Ohio to Erie Trail in Knox County, now linking Delaware, Licking and Knox counties.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coshocton, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Coshocton, OH
Your Radio Place

Several Perry County events scheduled to celebrate Independence Day

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio – Several Independence Day celebrations will take effect throughout Perry County. New Straitsville will hold a community picnic from 5 to 10 p.m. July 2 at at the New Straitsville shelter house with fireworks to follow. Bring lawn chairs and a covered dish. A parade will...
sciotopost.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned to Fairfield County

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Jade Heizer, of Miamisburg, has a new assignment in Fairfield County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Heizer previously served as an at-large officer in central Ohio and in Washington County.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Two Injured in Coshocton County Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – Two suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday evening. The Coshocton County Fire Department was toned out late Tuesday at 9:10 a m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Chestnut and North Third Street, involving two local residents. Authorities say that 18-year-old Dalton...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilltop Golf Course#The Indian Mud Run#Coshocton Tribune
cleveland19.com

Distracted driver cited after crashing into Ashland County work zone sign

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation hopes a recent distracted driving incident will serve as another reminder to pay attention on the roads, especially in work zones. According to a safety reminder from an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson, the driver struck a sign on U.S. Route...
WHIZ

Weather Cancels Sunday Funday Event

The risk of storms Sunday afternoon has led to the cancellation of an event. Pea Ohana, The Barn and Big Brothers Big Sisters had joined together for a fundraiser for Big Brothers/Big Sisters to raise money for their mentorship program. The Sunday Funday event had included music at The Barn,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio green burials offer families new type of closure

All photos and footage of the funeral in this story were provided by family member Peter Stevens, who gave NBC4 permission to use them. Note that this story contains an image of the burial. KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – “I bring you greetings on behalf of the family,” the pastor said, opening the funeral standing […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wtuz.com

Indiana Residents Injured in Coshocton County

Nick McWilliams reporting – An early-morning crash in Coshocton County led to injuries for three teenagers from Indiana. According to release, the sheriff’s office received an emergency call just before 5 a.m. to State Route 643 for a rollover accident. It was determined that 18-year-old Jesse Yoder was...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

Air Quality Alert Issued For Today In Central Ohio

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Saturday, June 25,. The region – Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking counties – is likely to experience ground-level ozone pollution levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on the national Air Quality Index (AQI) scale. Saturday’s AQI is forecasted to be 101.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Chief Coury Talks Retirement and Beyond

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – After 30 years of service and nearly six years as chief, the Zanesville Police Department will say goodbye to one of its own. Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury announced last week that he would be retiring effective July 8. Recently, he took a moment to reflect upon his years of service and announce where the department was at in regards to his replacement.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce

Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of of Punxsutawney, PA. , formerly of Cambridge. Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of Punxsutawney, formerly of Cambridge Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home in Punxsutawney. Amanda was born July 7, 1981 in Cambridge, Ohio to Richard Dugan and Pamela Ritchey who survive. Amanda graduated in 1998 from Cambridge High School in Ohio where she played clarinet in the marching band. She moved to Punxsutawney with her husband Matt in 2006. She was very excited to be in the process of moving back to her home town of Cambridge Ohio. Amanda enjoyed life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed Star Wars, and her Baby Yoda collection. She loved Baby Yoda! Amanda liked attending yard sales, flea markets, Thrift stores, anywhere she could find a good deal. Most of all Amanda loved her family. She adored her two daughters and would spend countless hours creating memories with them whenever she could. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Matt Pearce, Punxsutawney, two daughters, Christina J. Pearce, Kayla E. Pearce, both of Punxsutawney, two sisters, Jessica M. Ritchey, OH, Stephanie L. Dickerson and husband James, OH, a brother, David H. Knight and wife Brittney, OH, sister-in-law Valerie J. Powell and husband Chris, OH, two brother-in-law’s, John M. Pearce, OH, Michael L. Pearce and wife Brittany, OK, a bonus sister Audi Guignet, Punxsutawney, two bonus daughters, Hailey Wilson and Sophia Guignet, Punxsutawney, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Joseph and Lois Pearce, a brother-in-law Timothy Pearce and a nephew Nehemiah Dickerson. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 2:00 on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2:00 at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Harper officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Valerie Powell at 5901 Palmer Road, Millersport, Ohio, for future expenses of her daughters and funeral expenses.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

1K+
Followers
740
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy