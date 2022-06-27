ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new Ocean City taco joint, plans for new Rehoboth hotel and more | What's Going There

By Kristian Jaime, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 2 days ago

This week, the Eastern Shore has a new Hilton Hotel in the works in Rehoboth and Ocean City's Frog Bar has announced it will not be opening this season.

Rehoboth will also welcome Arena's Pub with a ribbon cutting and ladies apparel giant Aerie will join the outlets of Ocean City as its latest store. Here's What's Going There.

Ocean City

Aerie

12741 Ocean Gateway

Outlets Ocean City has announced the recent opening of Aerie, one of the fastest growing brands in the women's apparel industry.

The store offers intimates, apparel, activewear and swimwear.

"The new 5,000-square-foot Aerie location is highlighted by an open welcoming front and areas to relax, take selfies or engage in fun experiences while you enjoy shopping. Aerie is the place for everyone to feel comfortable," said the Outlets Ocean City in a statement.

Outlets Ocean City features an assortment of more than 30 retailers featuring national brands including Adidas, American Eagle Outfitters, Coach, HomeGoods, J.Crew Factory, Lids, Michael Kors, Old Navy Outlet, Skechers and Under Armour.  Plus, find many local retailers, including Bulkmore, Doggie Style Dog Boutique, Mione’s Pizza and O.C. Chopsticks Asian Bistro.

Frog Bar

806 South Atlantic Avenue

In a social media post, the Ocean City staple wrote "Hey Friends! Frog Bar will not be opening this season. Froggie will be taking a little vacation and will see y’all soon. Thanks for all the great memories, enjoy the sunshine and stay cool!"

According to the post, the closure is only temporary.

Papi's Tacos

1500 Philadelphia Avenue

"An overdue thank you for being so patient! But we are now OPEN!! Scream out TACOS & TEQUILA!! A huge thank you to both our front & back of the house for hustling day & night for a week straight to be able to open our doors to you! Please bear with us as everyone is still learning but also excited to feed you & let you sip on some margaritas! See you all soon OC!" the restaurant said in a statement.

Along with its "street tacos" made to order, the eatery offers assorted Mexican favorites, including chilaquiles, burritos, enchiladas and fajitas.

Rehoboth

Arena's Pub

18756 Coastal Highway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwAxh_0gN5odSd00

The Rehoboth Beach - Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of Arena’s Pub on Monday.

"Staff strive to create that small town restaurant feel, offering a casual, family-friendly dining experience. The Pub’s menu differs slightly from Arena’s 5 other locations.  While keeping staple items such as Death Fries and their infamous Reuben, patrons are encouraged to try what are sure to be new hits found only at Arena’s Pub!" the eatery said in a statement.

New menu items include homemade Philly cheesesteak egg rolls served with beer cheese, Nashville hot chicken bites served with a dill pickle sauce, and filet steak skewers served with cooked vegetables tossed in a cilantro vinaigrette.

Arena’s Pub is a full-service bar with over 80 unique beers and a bourbon selection. Happy hour will be offered seven days a week in the bar and dining area through the summer, as well as a half price sandwich night on Wednesdays starting at 5 p.m.

Hilton Hotel

123 2nd Street

Harvey, Hanna & Associates has embarked on a $5 million renovation project of the former Sandcastle Motel, with visions of turning it into an upscale boutique hotel and restaurant in downtown Rehoboth Beach.

Plans include demolishing part of the existing structure to expand on the property and begin new interior renovations.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: A new Ocean City taco joint, plans for new Rehoboth hotel and more | What's Going There

Cape Gazette

Like new home in Bishops Landing

Welcome home to Bishops Landing! Built in 2017 this like new residence is move in ready with 3BR 2BA one level living. The open floor plan is ideal for comfortable living and entertaining with family and friends. The modern kitchen has an oversized island with plenty of extra bar seating. Head out to the screen porch or patio for morning coffee or late day happy hours and BBQs. This lovely home has all the modern trends and colors, so no need for updates. Some of the other many home features include under cabinet lighting, ship lap trim in areas, gas fireplace, built-in shutter blinds, plantation shutters, electric retractable awning over patio, garage storage, encapsulated crawl space and more! The property has been professionally landscaped for your enjoyment and outdoor activities. The lawns are maintained by the HOA, no lawn mower needed. The resort community of Bishops Landing has a tremendous amount of amenities to include multiple pools, club centers, fitness, dog parks, pier, common areas w/seating, community ponds w/fountains, sidewalks, walking paths, beach shuttle and more. The location of Bishops Landing is close to the beaches, golf, shopping, entertainment and many fabulous restaurants.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
