ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Fourth of July festivities go beyond fireworks with these fun events

By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 2 days ago

Looking for Independence Day fun that goes beyond the usual pyrotechnics in the sky? Try one of these fun events all around Delmarva.

Ocean City

On July 4, Fish Tales Bar and Grill located on 22nd Street bayside in Ocean City will host its annual Hot Dog Eating Contest in the south parking lot at noon.

This amateur competition is open to anyone over the age of 18. The winner will receive at least a $1,000 cash prize, a trophy and bragging rights for an entire year. There will be seating available to watch the competition until 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajaYV_0gN5ocZu00

The first 20 people to pre-register will be the contestants. To register, visit the Bahia Marina Tackle Shop or Fish Tales Small Bar to sign up.

Registration fee of $10 is required to hold your spot. You must sign a waiver to participate.

Ocean Pines

Start the day at the 11th annual Freedom 5K, sponsored by the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department.This patriotic trot is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Timing for the event will be supplied courtesy of RIP IT Events. Awards will be given to male and female first- through third-place finishers in nine different age groups, from 10 and under to 70 and over. An award will also be given to the best dressed runner.

More: No 4th of July fireworks for Ocean City due to labor shortage. New celebration planned

Preregistration, $35, is open through July 3. Visit https://www.raceentry.com/races/ocean-pines-association-freedom-5k/2022/register to register.

For more information or questions, contact the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department at 410-641-7052 or visit www.oceanpines.org.

Accomac

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1KJi_0gN5ocZu00

The annual Fourth of July Non-Motorized Parade will step off on Front Street in Accomac at 10 a..m.The parade will then proceed down Front Street to the Courthouse Green.

Everyone is invited to walk or bike. Equines and leashed canines are welcome.This event is rain or shine.

For questions email townofaccomac@verizon.net.

Chincoteague

The Chincoteague Island Library presents the July 4th Family Non-Motorized Parade in Robert Reed Downtown Park on July 4 at 10 a.m.

The parade is open to walkers of all ages, children on bikes, trikes, wagons, scooters (not battery operated).

Wear your red, white and blue and there will be prizes for the oldest participant, the youngest participant, the best decorated vehicle, and the most patriotic family group. Refreshments follow the parade.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Fourth of July festivities go beyond fireworks with these fun events

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Dispatch

OC Details Fireworks, Live Music Plans For Holiday Weekend

OCEAN CITY — While there won’t be fireworks shows in Ocean City on the Fourth of July on Monday, the resort is promising a series of bookend events to help ensure the holiday weekend is a success. Last week, resort officials announced the vendor for the annual Fourth...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2022

Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Below is a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva. If you are aware of a fireworks show that is not already listed below, email information about it to wboc@wboc.com so it can be added to the list. For specific questions or details about any of the below listed events, readers are advised to contact their town or city halls with inquiries.
POLITICS
Cape Gazette

Brimming Horn Meadery to celebrate fifth anniversary July 2

To celebrate five years in business, Brimming Horn will host a party Saturday, July 2, at the meadery near Milton. Bands, vendors and food from Hammer and Horns will all be onsite. Mead-maker Jon Talkington had a dream of turning his love of fermentation and history into a thriving Delaware...
MILTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

The Beloved Dolle’s Sign Is Coming Home to Rehoboth Beach

After last year’s removal of the Dolle’s sign from the boardwalk, the Rehoboth Beach History Museum stepped in to provide it a new home. People all over Delaware vividly remember the departure of the iconic Dolle’s sign from the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk. For many, it represented the end of an era in Rehoboth. The sign became a staple as people remembered their first visit to the beach. For those growing up in the charming coastal town, it was the backdrop for many childhood memories.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Ocean City, MD
Government
WBOC

Salisbury Riverfest is City's Newest Summer Event

SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury has announced its newest signature summer event: Salisbury Riverfest. This free festival will celebrate the Wicomico River that shapes the city and runs through the heart of downtown with activities and entertainment for the whole family. Salisbury Riverfest will feature a Wacky Wiver Wace...
PhillyBite

Best Coffee Shops at the Delaware Beaches

- When visiting Delaware's beaches, a trendy coffee shop should definitely be on the itinerary. We've listed the best ones below, from Café Papillon to Mudslingers of Rehoboth Beach. Whether you're in the mood for a latte con Leche, there's a place for you near the Delaware beaches. Best...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
PhillyBite

Best Pizza at the Delaware Beaches

- There are so many places to eat pizza in Delaware, but which ones are the best? From the traditional 'old school' pizzerias to the new kids on the block, there is a pizzeria that will satisfy your craving. Whether you prefer a thin'n-tasty or crispy-crunch pizza, Delaware has something to offer everyone. Delaware has everything, whether you love a slice with a classic sauce or a thin-and-tasty crust.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Fourth Of July#Fish Tales Bar#Fish Tales Small Bar#Ocean Pines Start#Freedom 5k#Parks Department#Preregistration#Regi
Cape Gazette

Chicken salad sale preorders due July 6

The deadline for Milton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary’s chicken salad sale preorders is Wednesday, July 6. This is the auxiliary’s famous recipe from chicken and dumplin' days. Pints make approximately four sandwiches and may be purchased for $9 each. Orders must be picked up between 5:30 and 7...
MILTON, DE
fox5dc.com

Ocean City, College Park July 4th firework shows impacted by labor, supply shortages

College Park has announced their Independence Day firework shows will be canceled and Ocean City has had to reschedule theirs due to both labor shortages and supply chain issues. Ocean City officials say they received the "surprising" news about the cancelation of two July 4th firework shows from the firework...
shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening on the Shore this Weekend

The 68th annual Wachapreague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival is underway and Saturday night’s entertainment is the Fil Rhythm Band. Enjoy the rides, bingo, oyster, clam fritter, softcrab sandwiches and hamburgers and fries. Top it off with ice cream. Carnival opens at 7 pm. On Saturday, the Assawoman United Methodist...
Cape Gazette

Dr. Kyle B. Joseph engaged to Amanda White

B.J. and Melissa Joseph of Rehoboth Beach proudly announce the engagement of their son, Dr. Kyle B. Joseph of Rehoboth Beach, to Amanda White of Garnet Valley, Pa. Amanda, the daughter of John and Lisa White, holds a bachelor of arts degree in strategic communication from Temple University, where she is completing a master of science degree in communication management.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Dispatch

Walking Path Replacement Underway In Berlin

BERLIN– Work to replace the walking path at Stephen Decatur Park is now underway. Crews are at the park this week pulling up the scrap tire path that circles the property. It will be replaced with an asphalt walking path. “They expect to start on the path sometime this...
BERLIN, MD
matadornetwork.com

These Ocean City Airbnbs Let Live Your Best Maryland Beach Life

With 10 miles of sandy beach on offer, Ocean City, Maryland, is one of the nation’s favorite seaside resorts. The OC Boardwalk hums with tempting food shacks, amusements, and kooky sculptures. Stretching out between the Atlantic Ocean and Isle of Wight Bay, conditions are ripe for surfing, kayaking, and swimming.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Massive Shark Surfaces Off Ocean City, Virginia Beach

A white shark weighing in at 883 pounds was tracked off Virginia Beach and Ocean City, MD. Freya, as she was dubbed by shark research group OCEARCH, was "pinged" June 23 in Virginia Beach but had made her way to the Ocean City shoreline as of June 27, according to the OCEARCH shark tracker.
OCEAN CITY, MD
travelawaits.com

10 Bethany Beach Vacation Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There are many reasons why people are attracted to Bethany Beach, Delaware. Most obviously, the beach — long stretches of sandy coastline offer enough space for thousands to spread out and enjoy the sun. Immediately beyond the town of Bethany Beach lie dozens of additional beaches, some of which are perfect for tourists while others are accessible nature preserves. With Rehoboth Beach 13 miles to the north, Fenwick Island 6 miles to the south, and Ocean City, Maryland 9 miles further south of there, Bethany Beach offers great access to a wide stretch of coastline and an even greater wealth of inland waterways.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

47 ABC Weather Watcher celebrates engagement

DELMARVA – One of 47 ABC’s very own Weather Watchers got engaged recently. Ed Wessells and his partner Silas Kirkpatrick are tying the knot. Ed is our Weather Watcher out of Chincoteague. We want to hear about your good news- just email newsroom@47abc-dot-com.
RELATIONSHIPS
WBOC

Salisbury Church Helps Community Pay for Gas

SALISBURY, Md.- One church in Salisbury is trying to do something about the high gas prices. The First Baptist Church in Salisbury was at the Tiger Mart on Route 50 giving out $25 gas card. According to Pastor Lewis Watson they served 135 cars, and says in these trying times, they hope to help the community again soon.
SALISBURY, MD
The Dispatch

Holiday Fireworks Cancelation Inexcusable

Unlike the other events that have been canceled or shortened this year, Ocean City’s announcement fireworks will not be held on the 4th of July is an embarrassment. Weather led to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and associated festivities being canceled. Springfest was shortened by flooding. A windy day cut the two-day Jellyfish Festival in half. These are weather driven changes in plans, but Ocean City having to issue this announcement is disappointing: “The firework company contracted to provide fireworks for both holiday celebrations told officials that labor shortages resulted in having inadequate staff to host the events as expected.” This was to be the first year of a three-year contract with a new vendor after last year’s daytime fireworks mishap. Attempts to find another vendor on short notice for this year were evidently unsuccessful.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

3K+
Followers
700
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy