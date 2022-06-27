Fourth of July festivities go beyond fireworks with these fun events

Looking for Independence Day fun that goes beyond the usual pyrotechnics in the sky? Try one of these fun events all around Delmarva.

Ocean City

On July 4, Fish Tales Bar and Grill located on 22nd Street bayside in Ocean City will host its annual Hot Dog Eating Contest in the south parking lot at noon.

This amateur competition is open to anyone over the age of 18. The winner will receive at least a $1,000 cash prize, a trophy and bragging rights for an entire year. There will be seating available to watch the competition until 4 p.m.

The first 20 people to pre-register will be the contestants. To register, visit the Bahia Marina Tackle Shop or Fish Tales Small Bar to sign up.

Registration fee of $10 is required to hold your spot. You must sign a waiver to participate.

Ocean Pines

Start the day at the 11th annual Freedom 5K, sponsored by the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department.This patriotic trot is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Timing for the event will be supplied courtesy of RIP IT Events. Awards will be given to male and female first- through third-place finishers in nine different age groups, from 10 and under to 70 and over. An award will also be given to the best dressed runner.

Preregistration, $35, is open through July 3. Visit https://www.raceentry.com/races/ocean-pines-association-freedom-5k/2022/register to register.

For more information or questions, contact the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department at 410-641-7052 or visit www.oceanpines.org.

Accomac

The annual Fourth of July Non-Motorized Parade will step off on Front Street in Accomac at 10 a..m.The parade will then proceed down Front Street to the Courthouse Green.

Everyone is invited to walk or bike. Equines and leashed canines are welcome.This event is rain or shine.

For questions email townofaccomac@verizon.net.

Chincoteague

The Chincoteague Island Library presents the July 4th Family Non-Motorized Parade in Robert Reed Downtown Park on July 4 at 10 a.m.

The parade is open to walkers of all ages, children on bikes, trikes, wagons, scooters (not battery operated).

Wear your red, white and blue and there will be prizes for the oldest participant, the youngest participant, the best decorated vehicle, and the most patriotic family group. Refreshments follow the parade.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Fourth of July festivities go beyond fireworks with these fun events