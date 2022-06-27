ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Ways to Ensure You're Buying Only the Best Stocks

By Mark Blank
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Many experts would argue that the hardest aspect of investing is selecting the right stocks. I don't believe that to be true. Great businesses are all around us, but the real challenge is in building enough conviction to hold them over the only term that counts: the long term.

Your success as an investor has less to do with your ability to find the little-known stock that's about to blow up, and more to do with your psychological fortitude to hold on to great businesses through the ups and downs.

Below are three ways to ensure you're buying quality companies and building a strong sense of conviction.

Do the research

We all know the importance of doing your homework before buying stocks, but this is still an area where lots of investors cut corners. This is mainly because it's not easy, and sometimes downright tedious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JDMy_0gN5oYzs00

Image source: Getty Images.

But that can be used to your advantage. By thoroughly researching companies, you're more likely to identify competitive edges that the market is missing as well as build confidence in the business to hold through corrections.

Stock research centers around fundamental analysis. This is the processes of reviewing a company's financials to determine if it currently trades below its "fair value." It involves studying the company's balance sheet to gauge its overall financial health (i.e., more assets than liabilities, enough cash to pay its short-term debt obligations, etc.) as well as diving into how the business produces profits (if at all).

For a deeper dive into fundamental analysis and stock research, see the article " How to Research Stocks ."

The other side of the research coin is qualitative analysis, where investors analyze aspects of the business such as:

  • Management team/founders
  • Customer reviews
  • Net promoter scores
  • Glassdoor reviews

You can even get creative with a "boots-on-the-ground" approach, such as touring a manufacturing facility or attending a company conference.

Your understanding of the company is the foundation of conviction. The more familiar you are with quality businesses, the more confidence you'll have in their execution.

Invest in what you know

Peter Lynch, the famous manager of the Fidelity Magellan Fund, wrote in his book Beating the Street :

Your investor's edge is not something you get from Wall Street experts. It's something you already have. You can outperform the experts if you use your edge by investing in companies or industries you already understand.

Assume for a moment you work as a manager for a beverage distribution company with extensive knowledge of that industry and its countless vendors and suppliers.

Doesn't it make sense to look for opportunities to invest within the industry you have dedicated years of your life to understanding? Lynch advocated that doing so gives you a real advantage over even institutional investors .

This certainly doesn't mean that you have to exclusively invest in companies within your area of expertise, but from a research perspective, it makes things much easier.

Buy companies you believe in

Motley Fool co-founder David Gardner has long said to "make your portfolio reflect your best vision for our future."

In fact, it's the first principle in the The Motley Fool's service.

While it sounds nice, this principle is more than just investing in ethical companies. Notice the key word being your best vision for our future. As an investor you get to vote on the future of the world with your dollars.

By allocating to companies you believe are creating a better society and planet for future generations, you're not only supporting the success of those businesses but also building incredible conviction in them simultaneously.

When you invest in a company like that, you'll find it hard to sell. Obviously if the fundamentals of the business deteriorate, you should allocate your money elsewhere, but believing in a company's mission is a powerful way of holding on to it for years or even decades.

The "best stocks" are the ones you never want to sell

There are quality companies all around us. Yes, finding that under-the-radar stock that's going to deliver 100x returns is very difficult. But there are plenty of returns out there for investors who simply buy quality businesses and hold them long enough to compound .

That "holding" is actually the hardest part. But you can make it easier on yourself by doing adequate research to understand the business, selecting companies or industries about which you have prior knowledge, and investing in businesses building toward a future you are excited about.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Inflation is a headwind that all food companies face today, including Hormel. Hormel is dealing with the avian flu, which caused a big stock sell-off after it reported earnings. The company's yield is toward the high end of its historical range, and investors should probably be adding to positions here.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

65% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 4 Stocks

Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway currently concentrate their large equities portfolio on just a few names. Buffett and Berkshire have a long history of outperforming the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Lynch
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Fidelity Magellan Fund
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Is A Terrific Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Rapid7, Inc. RPD doesn’t make money, so he will not go for it. When asked about Aegon N.V. AEG, Cramer said he likes Chubb Limited CB more than the former. He added, "These companies do very well at this particular moment in the cycle. I think you’re in a good one."
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
198K+
Followers
96K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy