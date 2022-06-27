ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Jones nature park, street improvements and more: Sarasota decides uses for sales tax money

By Anne Snabes, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago

If voters decide to renew Sarasota County’s penny sales tax, the money could help build walkways at the future Bobby Jones nature park, replace numerous Sarasota Police Department vehicles and improve streets all around the city.

Those are a few of the projects the city of Sarasota plans to pay for with money from an extension of the 1% local option sales tax, which is levied in addition to Florida’s 6% charge.

The tax – also known as the surtax or the penny sales tax – has been in place since 1989. Sarasota County voters will decide in November whether to renew it for another 15 years – from 2025 to 2039.

The proceeds of the tax will be distributed to Sarasota County, each of its municipalities and the school district. The county has projected that the city of Sarasota will receive $191.4 million from the extension.

A committee and city staff developed a list of city projects to be partially or fully funded from the tax, if it’s extended. The City Commission discussed the list in February and made a few changes to it. They then unanimously approved the final list on March 7.

Sarasota plans to spend $14.4 million of the surtax money on neighborhoods, $42 million on parks and recreation, $8 million on environmental matters, $30 million on public safety, $72 million on infrastructure and mobility, and $25 million on improvements to public facilities.

Here are details about some of the projects:

Parks and recreation

The city of Sarasota is renovating the historic Bobby Jones Golf Club , and it plans to turn some of the property into a nature park. The city decided to dedicate $5 million of the penny sales tax to the park. Doug Jeffcoat, the city's public works director, said this money will be used for amenities in the park, such as walkways.

The city also decided to dedicate $12 million to The Bay , a project underway that will turn 53 acres of the Sarasota bayfront into an urban oasis.

Commissioner Liz Alpert said The Bay will benefit both the city and the entire region.

“It’s going to benefit our residents,” she said. “It will generate economic impact for the city. It’s just something that I believe is a good use of taxpayer money, to make sure that along our bayfront, we’re able to preserve that, create a park for all of our residents to use.”

The city will also use $25 million for the upgrade and installation of parks and recreation amenities and habitat restoration. This city program will improve playground equipment, gazebos, sports courts, walking trails and other park amenities, according to a city document. The city also plans to restore natural habitats in parks, including wetlands.

Sarasota is planning to build an 18-acre wetland treatment system next to the Bobby Jones golf course, and surtax money could be one of the funding sources for the project.

Roadway projects

The city plans to spend $25 million of the sales tax on road resurfacing and rehabilitation and $20 million on city streetscapes. These monies would be used over the course of the 15-year extension of the tax.

One streetscape project that may receive money is a project to improve 12th Street from Orange Avenue to Tuttle Avenue. The city is planning to decrease the number of lanes on the road from four to two and widen the sidewalks, among other changes. These improvements are to make the road more accessible to things like walking and cycling.

Another $5 million will go to the replacement and/or widening of neighborhood sidewalks.

Public safety

The city plans to use $30 million for the replacement of police vehicles. Jeffcoat said the Sarasota Police Department often has to keep vehicles until they are 7 or so years old, when they should have been replaced at 5 years of age. This leads to increased maintenance costs.

“Funding from the surtax will greatly enhance SPD’s ability to keep the safest and most reliable vehicles on the road,” a city document reads.

Affordable housing

Sarasota also dedicated $3 million to affordable and workforce housing. Jeffcoat said the City Commission will decide how exactly that money is used.

Sarasota has previously used penny sales tax money on affordable housing. The city gave $3 million to the Lofts on Lemon project, which is an affordable housing complex that will open soon in downtown Sarasota.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

