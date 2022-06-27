ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July 4 event ideas in Akron area: Ribs, White and Blue Festival returns downtown

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
The Fourth of July holiday means fun, fireworks and for the first time in a while ribs.

Akron is bringing back its rib festival for the first time since the pandemic, meaning downtown Akron will once again be crowded with fans of all things ribs, music and, of course, fireworks.

Fireworks, parades and festivals: Where to celebrate Fourth of July in Greater Akron

Here are some of the highlights of holiday events planned in and around Akron this Fourth of July.

LeBron James on the big screen

Those needing a basketball or a cartoon fix can settle in the new seats at Canal Park or bring a blanket and relax in the outfield for a showing of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" on the ballpark's giant video screen.

The ballpark in downtown Akron will show the film on July 3 with a fireworks display afterward.

Tickets are $10 at the gate to help raise money for the Summa Health Foundation.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts around 7 p.m.

RubberDucks baseball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgGAw_0gN5oTaF00

The Akron RubberDucks will play baseball on the Fourth of July.

The team will take to the field at 7:05 p.m. Monday for a game against the Altoona Curve. There will be fireworks after the game.

Chicken in waffle cone? Never Sausage a Thing! Check out RubberDucks' new Extreme Foods

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/akron .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nmzc_0gN5oTaF00

Rib, White and Blue Festival

The Rib, White and Blue Festival will return to Downtown Akron for Fourth of July weekend after a two-year hiatus.

The free festival will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1 to July 4  at downtown's Lock 3 park and will feature local and national rib vendors.

After two-year absence: Rib, White and Blue Festival will return to Akron for Fourth of July

Free concerts on Lock 3's stage will begin each night at 7 p.m.

The lineup includes:

  • July 1: E5C4P3 – The Journey Tribute with Monica Robins & The Whiskey Kings
  • July 2: Bruce in the USA, Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band with Sinners and Saints
  • July 3: The Best of Queen, presented by Break Free! GEORGIA PLAYERS GUILD with XCESS featuring ANDREA
  • July 4: Creedence Relived, A Tribute to CCR with Brave and Crazy

For more visit, https://www.lock3live.com/featured-events/rib-white-and-blue-festival .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unOrA_0gN5oTaF00

Patriotic concerts at Blossom Music Center

The Blossom Music Festival featuring the Cleveland Orchestra kicks off its summer season over the Fourth weekend at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.

The orchestra will perform "Fanfare for the Common Man" at 8 p.m. July 2 and conclude with a fireworks show.

If you go: Blossom Music Festival to kick off with holiday weekend concerts. What you need to know

The concerts will continue July 3 and 4 with performances by the Blossom Festival Band at 8 p.m.

Cleveland Orchestra: Announces Blossom season with return of films, some lesser-known gems

The family-friendly concerts will feature patriotic marches and Broadway favorites, along with an Armed Forces salute and fireworks.

Pavilion tickets start at $25 for adults, $15 for students and children with single lawn tickets starting at $25.

For more information or tickets, visit https://www.clevelandorchestra.com .

2022 guide to Blossom Music Center: Parking, restaurants, directions and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yV6Lj_0gN5oTaF00

Fireworks displays

Most communities in and around Akron will be hosting fireworks displays on either July 3 or on the Fourth.

Akron once again will be hosting fireworks displays around the city on the Fourth.

Ohio fireworks law: Can you set off fireworks at home on July 4th in the Akron area? Here is where it's allowed

The downtown display will be set off at the conclusion of the RubberDucks baseball game.

The city's other firework displays will be launched from Patterson Park Sports Complex in North Hill and the Akron Executive Airport at 9:45 p.m. in East Akron.

Residents can tune into 97.5 FM to get live updates on the launch status and listen to music that will be synchronized to the display.

Craig Webb, who plans on enjoying an ice cold bomb pop this Fourth of July, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: July 4 event ideas in Akron area: Ribs, White and Blue Festival returns downtown

