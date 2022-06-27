July 4 event ideas in Akron area: Ribs, White and Blue Festival returns downtown

The Fourth of July holiday means fun, fireworks and for the first time in a while ribs.

Akron is bringing back its rib festival for the first time since the pandemic, meaning downtown Akron will once again be crowded with fans of all things ribs, music and, of course, fireworks.

Here are some of the highlights of holiday events planned in and around Akron this Fourth of July.

LeBron James on the big screen

Those needing a basketball or a cartoon fix can settle in the new seats at Canal Park or bring a blanket and relax in the outfield for a showing of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" on the ballpark's giant video screen.

The ballpark in downtown Akron will show the film on July 3 with a fireworks display afterward.

Tickets are $10 at the gate to help raise money for the Summa Health Foundation.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts around 7 p.m.

RubberDucks baseball

The Akron RubberDucks will play baseball on the Fourth of July.

The team will take to the field at 7:05 p.m. Monday for a game against the Altoona Curve. There will be fireworks after the game.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/akron .

Rib, White and Blue Festival

The Rib, White and Blue Festival will return to Downtown Akron for Fourth of July weekend after a two-year hiatus.

The free festival will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1 to July 4 at downtown's Lock 3 park and will feature local and national rib vendors.

Free concerts on Lock 3's stage will begin each night at 7 p.m.

The lineup includes:

July 1: E5C4P3 – The Journey Tribute with Monica Robins & The Whiskey Kings

July 2: Bruce in the USA, Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band with Sinners and Saints

July 3: The Best of Queen, presented by Break Free! GEORGIA PLAYERS GUILD with XCESS featuring ANDREA

July 4: Creedence Relived, A Tribute to CCR with Brave and Crazy

For more visit, https://www.lock3live.com/featured-events/rib-white-and-blue-festival .

Patriotic concerts at Blossom Music Center

The Blossom Music Festival featuring the Cleveland Orchestra kicks off its summer season over the Fourth weekend at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.

The orchestra will perform "Fanfare for the Common Man" at 8 p.m. July 2 and conclude with a fireworks show.

The concerts will continue July 3 and 4 with performances by the Blossom Festival Band at 8 p.m.

The family-friendly concerts will feature patriotic marches and Broadway favorites, along with an Armed Forces salute and fireworks.

Pavilion tickets start at $25 for adults, $15 for students and children with single lawn tickets starting at $25.

For more information or tickets, visit https://www.clevelandorchestra.com .

Fireworks displays

Most communities in and around Akron will be hosting fireworks displays on either July 3 or on the Fourth.

Akron once again will be hosting fireworks displays around the city on the Fourth.

The downtown display will be set off at the conclusion of the RubberDucks baseball game.

The city's other firework displays will be launched from Patterson Park Sports Complex in North Hill and the Akron Executive Airport at 9:45 p.m. in East Akron.

Residents can tune into 97.5 FM to get live updates on the launch status and listen to music that will be synchronized to the display.

