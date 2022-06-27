GMC baseball doubleheader showcases top seniors and underclassmen
NOTE: Rosters are at the bottom of the article
NORTH BRUNSWICK – Julius Rosado couldn’t stay for the final out.
In the ninth inning, the South River freshman collected his gear and left the Greater Middlesex Conference Baseball Coaches Association Underclassmen Showcase to head to Westfield for a tournament with his travel team later that day.
“I just love playing the game,” he said. “I just want to keep playing the game and go for it in my career.”
And that seemed to sum up the attitude at Saturday’s games at Community Park. It was a celebration of Middlesex County hardball talent at the 31st annual Frank Gavigan GMCBCA Senior All-Star Game and the eighth annual GMCBCA Underclassmen Showcase. (There were no games in 2020 because of the pandemic.)
They just wanted another opportunity to play ball with the best players around.
“All those kids are real good ball players,” said Edison junior catcher Charlie Taub, who played in the underclassmen game. “It’s fun to get together and play one good, competitive game. It’s a lot of fun. You play against your friends, but at the end of the day you’re getting into the box. You’re playing the field – you’re trying to show everyone you’re the best around the best.
“It’s always good competition, especially in the GMC. I mean, it’s one of the best on the East Coast. … It’s nice to get together, have fun but still play the game hard the right way.”
The event attracted college coaches and included a pregame skills showcase, in which players did infield and outfield throws and catchers got to show off their defensive skills.
“I saw (Rutgers head coach) Steve Owens over on the bucket on the third base dugout before the game watching the pregame,” said North Brunswick coach Mark Blevins, who helped coach in the underclassmen game. “So that’s invaluable. You pay a certain amount of money sometimes for a college coach to see you do that and for him, a Division 1 school in the Big Ten, to come here for a pregame just to see our players is an honor.
“I think it’s amazing that those guys come out and they support our county. I think it allows the kids to have a sense of that this game means something and that we’re trying to promote GMC baseball. So it’s a good setup. (Edison coach) Vinnie Abene and (South River coach) Mike Lepore do a great job of setting everything up.”
The senior all-star game also featured crisp play with players from the Red and Gold Division against the Blue and White Division.
That meant the co-Blue Division champs of South River, which had Ryan Kurtz and Nick Lehotzky, and St. Thomas Aquinas’ Tyler Kadi were now teammates, cheering one another on.
“I’m friends with most of them,” Kadi said. “I mean, we love the competition when we’re playing, but outside of it we’re all good friends. They had a great team. We had one and just to see that two of them made it from there is just great."
One of the charms of the games is that lower enrollment schools play side by side with the bigger programs. South Amboy, the Gold Division champions, were represented by Benjamin Hernandez in the underclassmen showcase and by Anthony Vela in the senior game.
“Absolutely, great for the program for them to experience Group 4 baseball and Group 3 baseball,” said South Amboy coach Dan Poulson, who was also a coach in the senior all-star game. “Anthony had a single. Benny did great behind the plate I heard, had a couple tough at-bats. I think really good exposure. It was nice to see that our guys could hang with that level of baseball.”
The underclassmen showcase had five freshmen – Dunellen’s Danny Watts, Perth Amboy’s Justin Foy, Spotswood’s Carter Cumiskey, South Plainfield’s Zack Robinson and South River’s Rosado.
“I was excited to be invited to this and I’m glad I got invited to it because it was a fun experience,” said Rosado, noting that he knew most of the players from the Baseball Warehouse. “My first at-bat I was a little shaky, but my next two I got two doubles. I think I adjusted pretty good.”
Shortly after his last double in the ninth inning, Rosado was headed to Westfield. He was asked what else would he be doing on the sunny day, perhaps relaxing in the air conditioning?
“That’s what I have to do,” a sweaty Rosado said. “I need that right now.”
Yet, he was off for the next game that he could find.
SENIOR ALL-STAR GAME ROSTERS
GOLD/RED
Player School
Anthony Vela, South Amboy
Anthony Gonzalez, Perth Amboy Tech
Josh Acevedo, Perth Amboy Tech
Nasir Tippett, Dunellen
Damien Evans, Dunellen
Shiv Tickoo, Wardlaw Hartridge
Ewan Haley, Lock Highland Park
Mark Rubin, Highland Park
Xavier Suero, Pisc Vo Tech
Brody Marzano, JP Stevens
Sal Della Fave, Edison
Will Kennedy, Old Bridge
Christian Krause, Old Bridge
Jack Massett, South Plainfield
Luke Bickunas, South Plainfield
Ty Ducoff, South Plainfield
Pete Cortez, South Brunswick
Teonis Pimentel, South Brunswick
Ryan Basham, East Brunswick
Issaiah Batista, Perth Amboy
Daniel Nunez, Perth Amboy
Nick Sellari, Monroe
BLUE/WHITE
Player School
Tyler Kadi, St. Thomas Aquinas
Kiefer Gomez, New Brunswick
Nick Lehotzky, South River
Ryan Kurtz, South River
Joe Moye, EB Tech
Ryan Jameson, EB Tech
Fadio Mirabile, Carteret
Walt McAloon, Somerset Tech
Tyler Mendez, Colonia
Omar Carreras, North Brunswick
Bobby Ulmer, Middlesex
Stephen Young, Middlesex
Rocco Bellamy, Piscataway
Antonio Perillo, Metuchen
Calvin Claiborne, JFK
Josh Vaquez, Woodbridge
Brett Lukachyk, Woodbridge
Ryan Poulson, Spotswood
Hunter Almeida, Sayreville
Ryan Anthony, Sayreville
Dennis Whitford, Sayreville
UNDERCLASSMEN ALL-STARS
AMERICAN
Player Year
Jaxon Appelman, Edison
Charlie Taub, Edison
Joseph Lepore, South River
Julius Rosado, South River
Casey Cumisky, Spotswood
Carter Cumiskey, Spotswood
Yomar Carrerras, North Brunswick
Zack Konstantinovsky, North Brunswick
Mike Colonnello, Sayreville
Mike Novak, Sayreville
Kyle McSorley, Old Bridge
Justin Herbstman, Old Bridge
Thomas Papeo, Old Bridge
Frank Papeo, Old Bridge
Mike Villani, Old Bridge
Ryan Della Fave, EBVT
Scott Pede, EBVT
Justin Santana, Carteret
Danny Watts, Dunellen
Benjamin Hernandez, South Amboy
NATIONAL
Player Year
Mike Marchese, East Brunswick
Joe Dietzel, East Brunswick
Ashton Donovan, South Plainfield
Zack Robinson, South Plainfield
Alfonso Esposito, Middlesex
Tyler DelVecchio, St. Joseph
Mark Gialluisi, St. Joseph
Robbie Carvelli, St. Joseph
Bryan Rios, St. Joseph
Jimmy Mulvaney, St. Joseph
AJ Bosch, Woodbridge
Eddy Nunez, Woodbridge
Ty Kobylakiewicz, Woodbridge
Drew Lukachyk, Woodbridge
Justin Foy, Perth Amboy
Marcus Malamug, Metuchen
Donovan Claiborn, JFK
Casey Chiola, Colonia
Ricky Del Rio, St. Thomas Aquinas
John Papaianni, J.P. Stevens
Nelson Concepion, PAVT
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: GMC baseball doubleheader showcases top seniors and underclassmen
