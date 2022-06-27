ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Melvin Scott Marxman Sr.

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Mr. Melvin Scott Marxman Sr. of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, he was 54 years old.

Melvin Scott Marxman Sr. was born in Fort Worth TX to Tristina Robertson and James Lee Marxman.

He enjoyed his job as a lift operator with FedEx and working with all of his team members. Watching his grandchildren, following NASCAR, and fishing, were favorite pastimes. Mr. Marxman also attended Life Church in Lebanon.

Mr. Marxman is survived by his wife: Tabatha Clark Marxman; children: Jackie Martinez, James (Julia) Fisher, Jesse (Michele) Fisher, Melvin Scott Marxman Jr., Sasha (Chris) Jennings, Douglas (Capriya) Terrell, Khiantae Terrell, David (Melinda) Marxman, and Nathan Scott Marxman; grandchildren: Gabriel Martinez, Xavier Martinez, Carressa Fisher, Ann Marie Fisher, Caleb Fisher, Miranda Fisher, Journey Jennings, Boston Jennings, Emma Jennings, Religion Terrell, Currency Terrell, and Lilee Ann Marxman; mother: Tristina Downs; father: James Marxman; siblings: Larry (Jeannie) Henney, Leighann Marxman, and Tim (Connie) Rogers; numerous nieces, nephews, and other special family and friends; and special best friend: Ricky Graves.

He is preceded in death by mother Betty Marxman, grandson Jesse Fisher Jr., son-in-law Josh Martinez, sister-in-law Angela Clark, nephew Daniel Edwards, and grandparents.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor David Calhoun, is 2 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations directly to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

