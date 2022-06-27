ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's been translated into at least two dozen languages, and Guinness World Records once called it the most recognizable song in English. Chances are you know it by heart and it has been sung to you as well. What is it? It's "Happy Birthday to You," of course. Although today is commonly celebrated as the anniversary of the song's publication, it likely wasn't published on today's date. Rather, today is the birthday of the woman who wrote the song's melody, and that is the real reason why today is "Happy Birthday to You" Day.

A composer and educator, Mildred Hill was born on today's date in 1859. She wrote the melody to "Good Morning to All," a greeting song written to be used in a classroom setting. Her sister, a kindergarten teacher named Patty Smith Hill, wrote the lyrics that accompanied it.

Source: Checkiday.com

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: 'Happy Birthday to You' Day

