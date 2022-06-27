ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Monday's child: Playful Gavin enjoys making others laugh

By Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnG0u_0gN5oJ0D00

Gavin is a playful young boy of Caucasian descent who has a great sense of humor and enjoys making people laugh.

Some of Gavin’s favorite things to do are reading and playing basketball. The adults in Gavin’s life say he is engaging and enjoys connecting with others.

He is well-liked by his peers, and he thrives off of adult attention. Gavin is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. He is a smart boy who enjoys sharing his knowledge of the world with others.

Gavin is legally freed for adoption and would bring great joy to a family where he can be the youngest or only child.

Gavin needs a family that can provide him with structure and consistency, and be open to maintaining contact with his sibling.

Who can adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit mareinc.org.

Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star says kids are ‘very scared’ of son born with one arm

“Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” star Brianna Jaramillo admitted that children are “very scared” of her 4-year-old son Braeson, who was born with one arm. “There’s been one kid that is very scared of him, because of his arm and he’ll start screaming and run away,” Jaramillo, 22, tells her mom in an exclusive clip obtained by Page Six. The clip then cuts to a sweet scene between Jaramillo and Braeson. “Can you say, I was born like this?'” Jaramillo asks Braeson while he’s playing on her phone. “I was born like this,” Braeson quietly responds. Jaramillo, who has been on the MTV...
KIDS
Refinery29

Meet The Parents That Wish They Were Child-Free

Content warning: This article discusses mental health and domestic abuse in a way that may be distressing to some readers. Do you have any regrets? It's something that's often asked in job interviews and group DNMs. Often, we hit back with a regretful purchase or a snide comment we wish we could take back. But what if your biggest regret is having children?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Only Child#Foster Parents#Caucasian
Gillian Sisley

Mom Kicks Out Friend for Screaming at Daughter

Would you ever let someone else yell at your child?. Parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world, and for that reason, it’s not unheard of for parents to lose their tempers and raise their voices at their kids. Many parents try to avoid making this sort of reaction a common occurrence.
Aabha Gopan

Mom-to-be rejects a handmade baby shower gift from brother-in-law

Can one demand a person to get them an expensive gift?. A baby shower can make the mom-to-be feel special and loved during her pregnancy. Those who experience a stressful pregnancy might find such happy moments soothing, boosting their morale. Not the least, baby showers are perfect and cherishable celebrations for parents-to-be and their loved ones.
dailyphew.com

Rescued Cow Still Demands Hugs From Her Foster Dad Every Morning

With her adorable and endearing demeanor, a cow has captured her adoptive father’s heart. Few people are aware that these animals are really friendly creatures who prefer physical touch and that, owing to their tranquil disposition, they are approachable despite the numerous things that are stated about them. Of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Slate

Help! My Mom-Friends Resent Me for Not Wanting My Husband to Do More At Home.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a stay-at-home mom with a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old. My husband works long hours at a very intense, high-stress job in order to afford our wonderful house, top-flight health insurance, retirement and college savings, cars, vacations, and the thousand little nice things that make our lives more bearable, even when it feels like the world is going to hell. We have a weekly cleaning service for the big stuff like floors and bathrooms, but other than that I do close to 100 percent of the housework and childcare. My husband plays with the kids and reads to them for an hour or so before bed, watches them for a couple of hours on weekends, and that’s it. And dare I say … I’m happy? I feed, bathe, change, cook, do laundry, errands, appointments, take the kids to parks and museums … and I still get far more reading and writing done than when I was single, working a 40-hour-a-week office job that mentally exhausted me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Boomer Magazine

Should I Intervene in My Adult Daughter’s Problem?

When she suspects that her adult daughter may once again be experiencing an eating disorder, this mom wonders if she should intervene in her adult daughter’s problem. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson has to say in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. My daughter is 33,...
KIDS
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy