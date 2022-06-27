From an LA parking lot to Central NJ: Hot chicken sensation coming to area

Five years ago, Dave’s Hot Chicken was selling sliders and tenders in a Los Angeles parking lot.

Today, the company is the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America, having sold the rights to about 600 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada. By next year, Dave's might open the first New Jersey restaurants in Somerset, Middlesex, Monmouth and Mercer counties.

Noraiz Khan and his brother Kashif Khan, who are based in East Brunswick and own 10 Moe’s Southwest Grills in New Jersey and New York, have bought the rights to open nine Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants. The Khans are searching for locations, and hope to open the first stores in six to nine months.

“I think people can anticipate a new flavor that they haven’t yet experienced,” Noraiz said. “The flavor palate of this chicken tender is so juicy and crunchy at the same time."

Customers will be able to choose their spice level from “reaper” to “no spice.” Sides to go with either tenders or sliders include mac and cheese, kale slaw or cheese fries.

Noraiz had been following the hype of Dave’s Hot Chicken on Instagram when his brother and business partner suggested they look into becoming franchisees. They hopped on a flight to Chicago, ate the chicken three times in a few hours, flew back and were hooked.

“The food was amazing,” Noraiz said. “It was something I thought we were missing in Jersey.”

The Khans were also attracted to the ambiance of Dave's Hot Chicken stores. Restaurants have colorful, modern interiors, and each features its own appearance and design.

Arman Oganesyan and best friend Chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, launched Dave’s Hot Chicken in 2017 as a pop-up. They opened the first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Hollywood.

The team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO Bill Phelps, as well as movie producer John Davis, to begin franchising the concept in 2019.

There are now 60 fast-casual restaurants, and an additional 75 locations are expected to open this year.

Dave's was named the fastest growing restaurant chain in America by Restaurant Business and Technomic in 2022, and was listed as one of the top five hottest brands by Fast Casual on its annual list of industry Movers & Shakers.

Additional brand investors include multiplatinum Canadian rapper Drake, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, Red Sox owner Tom Werner, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and "Good Morning America" anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.

