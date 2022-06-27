ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Library offers virtual author talk with author of 'The Henna Artist'

Salina Journal
 2 days ago
The Salina Public Library announces a series of author talks slated to begin next month.

The online discussions will feature New York Times best selling authors and a Pulitzer Prize winning historian, and will run through 2022. Registration to these talks are free and people are invited to submit questions for the authors to answer.

The first Author Talk is set for 8 p.m. July 7 with New York Times best selling author Alka Joshi. Joshi was born in India and immigrated to the U.S. when she was nine years old. She published her debut novel, “The Henna Artist,” at the age of 62. In this interview, Alka will share her inspirations for her work, how her mother’s life story has influenced her writing, and her experience and role in the creation of a Netflix series based on her books.

“We’re absolutely thrilled we’re able to bring such distinguished authors to Salina for these virtual talks,” said Stefanie Knopp of information services, said. “Their experiences and the stories they will share will certainly make for fun and lively discussions.”

"Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress Free Productivity - Author Talk with David Allen," will speak at 11 a.m. on July 14.

