Spotswood, NJ

Spotswood OKs redevelopment for former Main Street industrial plant

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago

SPOTSWOOD – The Borough Council has authorized a redevelopment agreement for the former Schweitzer-Mauduit International plant site on Main Street near the East Brunswick border.

The agreement calls for RG Spotswood Urban Renewal to build a 654,640-square-foot warehouse building/distribution center. The project will not be constructed until the Planning Board gives final site plan approval.

The nearly 60-acre property has been purchased by a subsidiary of the Rockefeller Group for $40.25 million.Demolition has already begun.

"The former Schweitzer-Mauduit International plant has been an institution in Spotswood for decades until its closure in 2020," Mayor Jackie Palmer said in a statement. "While we are sad to see it go, we are excited about the next chapter this will bring to the borough. The revitalization of this site will bring a surge to our economy and jobs and benefit the borough and its residents for decades to come, creating a new legacy similar to the special place the Schweitzer plant holds in the hearts of so many."

According to the Borough Council resolution, "the redevelopment of the property in the manner proposed by the Redeveloper is in the best interests of the community and promotes the health, safety, morals and welfare of the Borough’s residents and is accord with the public purpose and provisions of the Redevelopment Law and all other applicable laws."

In September 2021, the Borough Council directed the Planning Board to conduct a preliminary investigation whether the property qualified as a redevelopment area.

At the April 4 Borough Council meeting, the " 85 Main Street Redevelopment Plan " was adopted, which led to the redevelopment agreement.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International is the world's largest supplier of fine papers to the tobacco industry.

There are two Conrail spurs on the property with one going to the Browns Mill Yard in Sayreville, then to the Northeast Corridor.

The plant had been built in 1930 to manufacture imitation leather but closed the following year because of the Great Depression.

