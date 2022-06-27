Want to travel with your pup? Try these 5 pet-friendly hotels in Craven County

Taking a luxury getaway or vacation doesn't mean you have to leave your pets at home, at least due to some hotel accommodations in Craven County that pride in being pet-friendly.

Travelers headed to the New Bern area looking to bring along a pet or two aren't alone, according to a Wag! survey. The pet care resource surveyed about 1,000 pet parents across the U.S. regarding their preferences and needs preparing for summer vacations and other holiday travel.

Wag! discovered that people find it challenging to travel with their pets due to transit, dining and accommodations. The survey shows 60% of pet parents like to take their dog or cat when traveling. About 81% seek out pet-friendly hotels, and 48% of pet owners find hotel accommodations difficult with pets.

If pet parents didn't face obstacles in pet-friendly travel, 73% of pet parents would take their pets when traveling some of the time, and 59% all or most of the time, according to the survey.

Airbnbs are another option to lodging, and several in the New Bern area accept pets depending on your desired travel dates. Research shows during the Fourth of July week, about four Airbnbs in or near the city are pet-friendly and still available, but they could fill up quickly for the holiday.

In the meantime, check out these five pet-friendly hotels that welcome pets when desiring a getaway in Craven County.

Bridgepointe Hotel and Marina - New Bern

This hotel is located on the shores of the Neuse River and is located at 101 Howell Road, just 4 miles to historic downtown New Bern.

Bridgepointe allows pets in rooms for $25 per pet per day, and some rooms offer a view of the river. The hotel is also 6.3 miles away from the Croatan National Forest where you can take your pup for a nature walk.

DoubleTree by Hilton New Bern- Riverfront

DoubleTree is located right in the center of New Bern at 100 Middle Street. With a short walk in the downtown area, attractions, eateries and waterfront views are easily accessible.

The hotel welcomes pets with a fee of $50 per pet per night, and a max of two pets per room. Less than a mile away is Tryon Palace, and don't forget to bring your pup along to Union Point Park, just a 5-minute walk from the hotel.

The New Bern Fireman's Museum is located less than 1 mile away and some of the hotel rooms offer a private balcony. There's also a deck by the pool to enjoy drinks, food and live music in the summer.

Candlewood Suites - New Bern

Candlewood Suites is near several shopping and restaurant destinations at 3465 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The lodging is just a 4-minute drive to the mall and 4.5 miles away from the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center.

You can bring your pets to stay with you for $75 for a 1 to 6 nights stay or $150 for a 7 to 14 nights stay. The hotel is also 5.2 miles away from Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites- Havelock

Northwest of New Bern lies Holiday Inn located at 103 Branchside Drive just off of U.S. Hwy 70 and a 5-minute drive to downtown Havelock.

The hotel accommodates pets for $50 per pet per night. Holiday Inn also has an indoor pool for guest to enjoy, and it's a 47-minute drive from Crystal Coast, NC, also known as the Southern Outer Banks.

Visiting history such as Tryon Palace is less than 20 miles way and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point is a 10-minute drive from the hotel.

Quality Inn near MCAS Cherry Point - Havelock

Quality Inn is located in the Croatan National Forest, a site where pets can also explore. The hotel right off of U.S. Hwy 70 at 1013 East Main Street allows pets for $25 per pet per night.

Activities such as horseback riding at Zeigler Stables in Newport, NC is about 6.3 miles away from the hotel. Things to do such as Atlantic Beach is roughly 23 minutes away, Fort Macon State Park is 19 miles away and MCAS Cherry Point is about a 3.9 mile drive.

The hotel also host Social Hour on Wednesdays which includes free beer, beverages and snacks.

Reporter Symone Graham can be reached by email at sgraham@gannett.com. Have a story tip or idea? Send it her way.