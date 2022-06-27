ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Court rejects Delaware River Tubing's appeal of NJ fines

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 2 days ago

ALEXANDRIA – A state appellate court upheld $20,000 in fines given to Delaware River Tubing (DR Tubing) for unauthorized commercial activity in a state park.

DR Tubing has been one of the most popular summertime destinations in Hunterdon County for tourists who want to go tubing on the Delaware River. According its website , the business is temporarily closed until it secures access to the river.

The case, which attracted widespread media attention, began in 2019 when the state Department of Environmental Protection declined to renew a concession agreement with DR Tubing because the company had not paid $43,000 in concession fees in 2016 and 2017.

The annual agreements, which began in 2013, gave DR Tubing the exclusive right to rent tubes for recreational floating down the river to and from designated points in Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park. The agreement also allowed the company to use designated spots for its buses and install seasonal stairs to access the river.DR Tubing took its customers by shuttle bus to the park, then employees escorted the tubers to the river across park property. Shuttles then picked up the customers about 6 miles downstream.

Though the DEP notified DR Tubing in writing that the concession agreement had not been renewed, DR Tubing continued in summer 2019 to transport hundreds of customers each day into the park for tubing, according to court papers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sNAm_0gN5nzfa00

The State Park Police then issued 38 summonses for unauthorized commercial activity in the park. The summonses initially named the late Gregory Crance, president of the company, but later DR Tubing was added. Crance, known as the Famous River Hot Dog Man for selling food to tubers on the river, died at age 56 in May 2021 from COVID-19 complications .

After the case was transferred from Kingwood Municipal Court , a four-day bench trial was held in Superior Court in November 2020. At the end, DR Tubing was found to have violated state law on 25 occasions. The company was fined $800 for each occasion for a total of $20,000.

The court found that DR Tubing parked its buses on state property, the company's employees were on state property escorting customers to the river and tubes were piled on the towpath in the park.

DR Tubing then appealed the ruling, arguing it was not a violation of law to take customers to a state park, the state cannot penalize DR Tubing for transporting customers to use the river, the right to use the river is guaranteed by the state's Public Trust Doctrine and other legal issues.

But the appellate court, in its 15-page decision , rejected those arguments.

The appellate court wrote that the Superior Court decision was "supported by substantial credible evidence" and that the state law requiring a person to obtain permission to operate a business in a state park is "clear."

The appellate court also wrote that the state "has the right to impose reasonable regulations" for access to public areas and "commercial businesses can facilitate that reasonable access so long as they have a concession agreement."

In addition, the appellate court ruled that DR Tubing faced a fine of $500 to $1,500 for each violation. The $800 fine was within that range.

"We discern no error in the imposition of those penalties," the court wrote.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Court rejects Delaware River Tubing's appeal of NJ fines

Comments / 4

Racer Dodge
1d ago

Another big FU to small business. 42 grand concession fee. That just seems like 30000 too much for a business that operates a few months a year. State greed at its finest.

Reply
2
Suz Henrich
2d ago

Not to have tubing on the Delaware River is such a shame to stop this outdoor adventure. It’s so relaxing and beautiful to slowly float down the river there must be a way to a agreement with the state parks and tubing companies since it’s just a few months in the summer and nothing is permanent left in the park.

Reply
2
Related
CBS News

Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial delayed after defendants say the House Jan. 6 committee hearings could "contaminate" jury pool

Washington – A group of Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy on Wednesday successfully petitioned a judge to delay their trial until at least the end of the year. The move comes less than two weeks after their alleged leadership role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol took center stage in the first House Select Committee public hearing on the riot.
WASHINGTON, DC
bloomberglaw.com

Tom Girardi Disbarred, Court Orders $2.3 Million Restitution (1)

Funds stolen from clients, lawyer lied about contingency fees. Disgraced attorney Tom Girardi was disbarred Wednesday, with the California Supreme Court ordering the fallen attorney to pay $2,282,507 plus 10% interest for funds stolen from clients. The State Bar Court charged Girardi with 14 counts of violating ethics rules and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Government
City
Delaware, NJ
Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Supreme Court limits reach of federal gun crime law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday limited the reach of a federal statute that requires stiff penalties for crimes involving a gun. The 7-2 decision united both conservative and liberal justices, though one dissenting justice compared the result to “Alice in Wonderland.” The justices said the law can’t be used to lengthen the sentences of criminals convicted of a specific attempted robbery offense.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Court Of Appeal#Trial Court#Politics Courts#Politics State#Nj#The State Park Police
CBS New York

Court strikes down NYC law granting voting rights to non-citizen residents

NEW YORK - Non-citizens living in New York City will not be allowed to vote in local elections. A judge blocked the measure Monday after New York became the first city in the nation to grant those rights to non-citizens back in January. The law would have allowed nearly one million people to vote in the city's municipal elections, but as CBS2's Christina Fan reports, Republicans challenged the measure, and won. A day before the primary election, it's a major blow for voting rights advocates. Just seven months ago, they rallied on City Hall steps to give noncitizens the right to vote. Monday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Idaho Capital Sun

Environmental groups sue Biden administration for failing to consider climate change in oil leasing

On the day that more than 119,000 acres of public land in Wyoming went out to bid for oil and gas leasing, 10 groups sued the Department of the Interior for not properly taking climate change into account in determining the lease sites throughout eight Western states. Furthermore, in the federal government’s haste to resume […] The post Environmental groups sue Biden administration for failing to consider climate change in oil leasing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Courier News

Courier News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy