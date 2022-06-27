ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

CCSD extends public comment period on proposed Code of Conduct

By Tim Bryant
 2 days ago
The Clarke County School District has extended through Thursday the public comment period on proposed changes to the Clarke County Schools’ code of conduct, a code that is set to be adopted by the School Board on July 14. Input can be offered on the Clarke County School District website. The District is gearing up for the August 3 start of a new school year, now 36 days away.

From the CCSD website…

The Clarke County School District and Clarke County Board of Education are now accepting public comment on the proposed Student Code of Conduct for the 2022-23 school year.

Please see the proposed Code of Conduct document in its entirety (proposed changes highlighted in yellow) and the public comment form to leave your comments on.

The code of conduct will be available for public comment through Thursday, June 30. The board of education is scheduled to adopt the 2022-23 code of conduct at its meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. July 14.

