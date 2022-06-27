ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

All-Area Softball: Reese Poston named Eagle-Gazette Softball Player of the Year

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rqH4_0gN5lUZb00

LANCASTER — There were several standout individual performances during the high school softball season, but one stood out above the rest.

Lancaster sophomore Reese Poston had an outstanding season in the circle and at the plate. For her efforts, Poston is the 2022 Eagle-Gazette Softball Player of the Year.

More: As siblings go, the Poston's are as competitive as they come, but also each other’s biggest fans

Lancaster’s Allie Kinniard, who guided the Lady Gales to a 25-2 overall record, a 10-0 mark in the Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division, as well as winning a Central District Division I championship, and Lancaster’s first-ever trip to a regional final, is the Eagle-Gazette Softball Coach of the Year.

With Poston leading the way, the Lady Gales finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in the state in the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association Division I poll.

Poston was able to get it done at the plate and in the circle and seemed to be at her best when the pressure was at its highest. What separates Poston apart from most pitchers is her ability to remain focused and locked in, regardless if something doesn’t go her way.

“When she is in the circle, it is 100 percent focus and if something doesn’t go her way, she does the complete opposite of what most players do,” Kinniard said. “She doesn’t get down on herself, and she uses that as motivation to make herself better.”

Poston was named first team All-Ohio, first team All-District and first team All-OCC. She pitched 100.1 innings and had 172 strikeouts and finished with an outstanding 1.32 ERA. At the plate, she batted .321 with 26 hits, including seven doubles and six home runs.

Poston fired a two-hitter and struck out 10 in a district final win over Olentangy Orange, and then followed it up with a 1-0 win over Gahanna in a regional semifinal win, which saw her hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. She limited the Lions to only two hits.

“Reese is the biggest competitor on this team,” Kinniard said. “When we get to the ballpark, she is ready to go, and 100 percent focused and locked in. She is very disciplined in everything she does, whether it is hitting or pitching. I cannot put into words how special that type of player is.”

Eagle-Gazette All-Area Softball Team

Player of the Year: Reese Poston, Lancaster

Coach of the Year: Allie Kinniard, Lancaster

FIRST TEAM

REESE POSTON, Lancaster

LEXI PAULSEN, Bloom-Carroll

BAYLEE MIRGON, Berne Union

ADDISON STEM, Fairfield Christian

ANNABELLE FARMER, Lancaster

REESE PITTMAN, Bloom-Carroll

ABBI HINTZ, Berne Union

ASHLIN MOWERY, Lancaster

SKYLAR SMITH, Lancaster

MADISON CLAUSS, Fairfield Christian

MORGAN WOLFE, Fairfield Union

HANNAH BROWN, Berne Union

SECOND TEAM

RYLAN BROWN, Lancaster

MEGAN TOOILL, Amanda-Clearcreek

MADI GREFE, Bloom-Carroll

JESSIE SPURLING, Lancaster

NEVAEH SMITH, Fairfield Union

MADYSON REDINGER, Berne Union

EMMA SMELTZER, Fairfield Union

MCKENZIE SAGER, Millersport

ALEE BRUNTY, Liberty Union

ALEXA LUKE, Bloom-Carroll

VANESSA FUNK, Fisher Catholic

CLAIRE WHITCRAFT, Bloom-Carroll

HONORABLE MENTION

Zhari Hill and Lily Stoughton, Lancaster; Sophia Gleim, Bloom-Carroll; Josilyn Hedges and Ava Grace Hintz, Berne Union; Caitlyn Blair, Fairfield Christian; Peyton Hochradel, Liberty Union; Kaylee Emswiller, Fairfield Union; Carly Singleton and Keirsten Williams, Amanda-Clearcreek; Jayda Dixon, Fisher Catholic; Alexis Barch and Emily Blevins, Millersport.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: All-Area Softball: Reese Poston named Eagle-Gazette Softball Player of the Year

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Receives Major Offer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly keeping it in the family when it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, Landon Pace, son of Bucks legend Orlando Pace, announced he received an offer from his dad's alma mater. A tight end in the class of 2025, Pace recently participated...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tri-City Herald

How Kayin Lee’s Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Ohio State secured a pledge from the top-rated cornerback in the state of Georgia on Monday evening when Ellenwood Cedar Grove four-star Kayin Lee announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound Lee hails from the same high school as former Ohio State defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson and...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Buckeye Football Notebook: ‘He’s the best in the country’

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Success in college football can be broken down into two basic components: recruiting and development. You can’t win without talented players, so it’s best to start out with as much talent as possible. That happens...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Did Ohio State Just Have The Greatest Recruiting Week Ever?

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The Ohio State Buckeyes are always among the best-recruiting programs in college football, but even by those standards, what they did last week was incredible. On consecutive days, they added commitments from 5-star WR Carnell...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, OH
Sports
City
Lancaster, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Gahanna, OH
Eleven Warriors

Stacy Gage Says Dylan Raiola Texts Him “Almost Every Day” And Says Carnell Tate’s Commitment is “A Plus” For His Chances to Join the Buckeyes

Stacy Gage consulted fellow Florida native and top running back recruit Richard Young before going through his private workout with Tony Alford at Ohio State camp last week. The IMG Academy product and No. 2 running back in the class of 2024 was hoping to get a feel for what it would be like to receive detailed instruction from the Buckeye coaching staff on the field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $500K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for $500,000 in June. This home at 358 Beecher Road in Gahanna sold on June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wilson
WSYX ABC6

Beloved Columbus hardware store cashier dies at 103

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beloved Columbus hardware store cashier Mildred “Millie” Feasel has passed away at 103, her family said Monday. Millie celebrated her 103rd birthday in January. For more than a half-century, Millie worked at Zettler Hardware in southwest Columbus. She continued working at the store...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Upper Arlington high school coach pleads not guilty to rape

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Upper Arlington high school football coach and gym teacher has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual conduct with a minor charges. Joel Cutler entered the plea at the Madison County Common Pleas Court Friday. He allegedly raped and sexually assaulted a former Upper Arlington student from 2000 to […]
Your Radio Place

Several Perry County events scheduled to celebrate Independence Day

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio – Several Independence Day celebrations will take effect throughout Perry County. New Straitsville will hold a community picnic from 5 to 10 p.m. July 2 at at the New Straitsville shelter house with fireworks to follow. Bring lawn chairs and a covered dish. A parade will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Capital Conference#Team Player#Central District Division
The Athens NEWS

Bartender of the Week

By Miles Layton For the ANews Meet Cole Group, 22, who has been working as a bartender at Tony’s Tavern for more than seven months. Hailing from Dayton before moving to Athens, Cole’s favorite adult beverage is beer and he enjoys serving beer each night of the week, but especially on Saturday. ...
ATHENS, OH
meigsindypress.com

Thirteen Indictments Handed Down During June Grand Jury

Thirteen Indictments Handed Down During June Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on June 15,...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
10TV

Grove City man killed in motorcycle crash

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Grove City on Monday. Officers with the Grove City Division of Police were called to the area of Buckeye Parkway and Pinnacle Club Drive around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a crash. The crash involved one...
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Keep it or sell your Antiques: What are they worth?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We asked our viewers to send in their pictures of items they want to know what their antiques or collectibles are worth. Auction Ohio auctioneer Chris Davis explains is these items are worth " Keep It, Sell It or Toss It: Is your item worth anything?" with Good Day Columbus Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio green burials offer families new type of closure

All photos and footage of the funeral in this story were provided by family member Peter Stevens, who gave NBC4 permission to use them. Note that this story contains an image of the burial. KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – “I bring you greetings on behalf of the family,” the pastor said, opening the funeral standing […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

1K+
Followers
809
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy