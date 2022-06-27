ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Aces of Trades: Heather Lamkins' job and passion is helping substance abusers to recover

By Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 2 days ago

LANCASTER — Heather Lamkins' life is about helping people. Specifically, those with substance abuse problems.

Lamkins is a chemical dependency counselor for Integrated Services for Behavioral Health at 131 W. Main St. She has had her counseling license for about three years. Lamkins previously worked for the local child protective services agency in case management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVm47_0gN5lRvQ00

"I just learned that I really connected with the substance abuse population and it just kind of stuck with me," she said. "I definitely see them in a different light than other people do. I definitely have a soft spot for people in recovery. It's just something that conveniently fell in my lap."

MORE: Aces of Trades: Merrill Leslie is the first face people see at the prosecutor's office

Lamkins is an Orange County, California, native and has been here for seven years. She is in charge of her company's substance abuse program.

"I see people on an individual basis for counseling," Lamkins said. "I also run a support group for people who have sustained recovery. And I also do intensive outpatient programming. It's intensive. We meet three days a week and provide education and support to people in early recovery."

She said the local issue with substance abuse is getting worse.

"However, it's not appearing worse because people are reaching out for services more," Lamkins said. "I work with a wide variety of people and I hear stories about what's going on around the city. As much as there are a lot of wonderful agencies here I feel there needs to be more support. It's (drugs) definitely out there. It's pretty prominent if you're looking for it. It's definitely an epidemic in our city, I would say."

Lamkins would like to get a master's degree in counseling so she could expand her chemical dependency license to be able to help more people.

She said as a counselor she has to meet people where they are in their recovery.

"Sobriety looks different for every person," Lamkins said. "And the recovery process is different for every person. So my job and my role and my passion is to be along side them and guide them in that journey in whatever that looks like for them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0goAaj_0gN5lRvQ00

Away from work, Lamkins said she doesn't have a lot of hobbies. She's married to husband, Josh, and is the mother of two daughters.

"We're always out doing family things," Lamkins said. "We're always looking for activities and events around town to keep us busy on the weekends."

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Aces of Trades: Heather Lamkins' job and passion is helping substance abusers to recover

