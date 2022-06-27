ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

Beacon's Rayvon Grey wins USA long jump title; inspires locals 'to achieve amazing things'

By Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 2 days ago

Jim Henry had planned his evening around this event and was just as excited on Friday as his students were for the last day of classes in the Beacon school district.

He would get comfortable at home and tune in to watch what, for him, was the most anticipated primetime show in some time. And this one was scripted brilliantly.

Rayvon Grey was in ninth place after his first two long jumps and needed at least eighth place to advance to the final at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Oregon. The third attempt would be his last, barring something spectacular.

“He’s been a clutch performer since he was a kid,” the longtime Beacon High School track and field coach said of his former pupil. “He’s at his best in big meets and when his back is to the wall.”

Grey once again demonstrated that ability to propel himself after a setback. With a clean running start and a “great takeoff,” he flew 26 feet, 10½ inches on that third jump, literally launching himself into first place.

“The feeling reminded me of the NCAA championships,” the former Louisiana State University star said, going back to when he rallied from behind to win a collegiate title in 2019. “It’s like your mind turns off and you’re not even thinking about everything going on. You’re just locked in on hitting your cues.”

The moment called for something spectacular, and that jump was a personal best and the longest in the competition by more than an inch, securing for the Beacon native his first U.S. championship.

Travel: Hudson Valley tourist sites expect lots of visitors this summer as travel heats up

Bouncing back : Grey vows to improve after missing Olympic cut in 2021

Broken record: Grey breaks Beamon's state long jump mark, wins title

“The reaction at first is relief, then excitement,” he said. “It’s like, ‘I did it! I accomplished one my biggest goals. All the work I’ve put in for this and it’s coming to fruition.'”

Grey finished ahead of Steffin McCarter, a Team USA athlete who competed in the Olympics last summer. McCarter jumped 26 feet, 9 inches for second place.

An accomplished athlete

“There’s a huge amount” of pride in Beacon, Henry said. Locals who knew Grey as a child, or who even have followed his career from afar, always have celebrated his success. They’re beaming now as the 24-year-old can be considered among the elite.

A flood of congratulatory calls, texts and social media messages poured in Saturday, although Grey had little use of his phone then. Most of his day was spent in airports as his route home to Baton Rouge from from Eugene, Oregon included three connecting flights.

“I’m still very connected to Beacon,” said Grey, who now lives and trains year-round in Louisiana. “Most of my friends and old coaches and teachers are there, so it still feels like home. I don’t get to go back much, but the connection is always there and I’m so thankful for that love. They make me feel like I’m this accomplished athlete.”

Well, he kind of is.

Henry was one of the first people Grey spoke to Friday night after the victory. The coach described him as “the same humble, nice kid” he’s always known.

Grey is an inspiration to area kids involved in scholastic track and field, Henry said. Several of the athletes in his program now cite the 2016 Beacon High School graduate as the reason they became interested in the sport.

“His success makes people think they can do it at a high level, that it’s possible for someone from here to achieve amazing things,” he said. “A lot of kids here say, 'I wanna be like Rayvon.' Not just at our school, but throughout Dutchess County. He’s a role model to a lot of people.”

Henry has led Beacon since 2002 after taking over the program from venerated coach Jose Rodriguez. Those two spoke Saturday, marveling at the trajectory of the young man who still holds the state high school indoor long jump record.

“Watching him in high school, I was like, ‘Does this mean he could become one of the top guys in college and beyond?’” Henry said. “You saw the potential and it crossed your mind. Now, at each level he's been at, he's risen to the top. You start to wonder what he can do internationally.”

Greater aspirations

Grey said he will rest only until Wednesday before resuming his daily three-hour training regimen in preparation for the World Athletics Championships, which begin July 15. There still is plenty to work on and, in his estimation, obvious areas of improvement.

Henry explained some of the nuances involved in long jumping, including the transfer of horizontal speed into a clean vertical liftoff. Grey said his takeoffs weren’t always good and he often would launch “at weird angles.” Improvement there has been an emphasis in his training.

“He’s done a lot of work in the weight room as his body has matured,” the coach said. “He’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster, which helps build up that power for the liftoff. There’s also form and technique while in the air, which he’s worked a lot on.”

Even the wind, Henry said, factors into a long jump performance. On his career-best jump Friday, the coach said, Grey didn’t have a “favorable tailwind.” As well, he said, another coach told him that Grey could’ve gotten additional distance with a subtle tweak to his landing.

“They’re right,” Grey concurred. “I think I can go another foot. I want to be able to reach at least 27 feet. I still have a lot to get better at. I’m definitely not a finished product.”

Grey fell short of his Olympic dreams last summer, finishing 13 th in a qualifier. That setback, he said, left him feeling “defeated and angry,” and questioning his abilities. It took a bit of soul-searching, but he found his resolve and evaluated himself. That eventually led to the technical changes.

“I wanted to come back and have things be different; I needed to show myself that I could do it,” he said. “A year ago, I wasn’t sure what direction I’d go in, but my confidence has risen a lot since then. I’ve been training almost nonstop and it’s starting to come through. It’s starting to work out the way I wanted it to.”

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4 .

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Beacon's Rayvon Grey wins USA long jump title; inspires locals 'to achieve amazing things'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Hudson Valley Pizzeria Explains Sudden Name Change

People don't like change, especially when it happens to their favorite pizza joint. Sometimes change can be a good thing like when you get a brand new car, a promotion at work or when weed finally gets legalized in your state. Other times, it can be a huge bummer like when your favorite restaurant closes or you wake up to find out your wife is now dating a yoga instructor. But then there are times when change just isn't as big of a deal as it seems.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Notorious Mob Boss’ Rhinebeck Farm Hits Market For $1.5M

How would you like to own the former Hudson Valley retreat of a famous New York crime boss?. A 98-acre farm once owned by the head of the Genovese crime family is currently listed for 1.5 million dollars. The property is located in both Rhinebeck and Red Hook and features a caretaker's studio, three barns, an in-ground pool that "needs work" and a massive 8,200-square-foot indoor riding rink.
RHINEBECK, NY
Eater

All Hail the Halal Fried Chicken Shop

It’s around 5 p.m. on a Thursday inside Crown Fried Chicken on Broadway in Newburgh, New York, and a young woman talks into her cellphone: “Be there soon! I have $6 on my card, and I’m hungry.” She laughs. “I had to stop at Crown’s.”
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

West Point welcomes new superintendent

West Point welcomed new Superintendent Major General Steven Gilland Monday. Gilland was promoted to Lieutenant General and officially take charge of the Academy as the 61st superintendent, during the change of command ceremony. He graduated from West Point in 1990 and holds a masters' degree in military operational art and...
WEST POINT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Beacon, NY
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Beacon, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Top Rated Restaurant Moving to Old Bonefish Grill in Poughkeepsie

Good seafood is hard to find in the Hudson Valley. That's why Dutchess County residents loved Bonefish Grill. Many were saddened when the place suddenly closed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bonefish Grill closed their doors permanently just as New York entered the third phase of reopening. Bonefish Grill was one of the first restaurants to offer a large-scale outdoor seating area but it wasn't enough to keep the doors open. Bonefish even offered online discount codes good through this past weekend through a Facebook ad.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Track And Field#Long Jump#Beacon High School
101.5 WPDH

Popular Hudson Valley Park Cuts Swim Days Due to Staffing Issues

A fun swimming destination in the Hudson Valley has been forced to close down for part of each week due to a lack of lifeguards. Finding lifeguards to work at local swimming pools and beaches has become a difficult task. Municipalities have been desperately trying to recruit help, increasing pay and offering bonuses to anyone qualified to serve as a lifeguard. The City of Poughkeepsie recently lifeguard salaries from $16 to $22 an hour and is now offering up to $1,500 in bonuses.
HUDSON, NY
News 12

Bear Aware: Black bear spotted near Castle Point Road in Fishkill

The latest bear sighting in the Hudson Valley comes from the town of Fishkill. Fishkill officials posted the picture on their Facebook page, saying it was spotted in vicinity of Castle Point Road. Authorities also posted tips for dealing with bears:. Do not feed bears!. Never feed or approach a...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hyde Park Suffers 2 Huge Losses Within a Week

Shocked doesn’t even describe how I felt when I heard that Junior's Lounge on Salt Point Turnpike had been hit by a truck and destroyed. First of all, nobody knew for quite a while whether or not people were injured or worse. Second, Juniors Lounge is a Dutchess County Institution. It’s been here as long as I can remember.
HYDE PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
101.5 WPDH

July Is Coming to Dutchess County & So Is this Amazing Lobster

Can we talk about summer? When I think of summer I think about beach vacations with lots of fresh seafood dinners. The truth is, I haven’t been to the beach in years, and to be honest, that wouldn’t even be my first choice for a vacation. But I still have that vision. The one thing about it that does ring true is the part about fresh seafood. I love seafood, especially lobster.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan hospitality firm’s expansion to Orange has support of visitors’ association

NEWBURGH – Foster Supply Hospitality is noted for its upscale hospitality business in Sullivan County, and now it will be developing its first facility in Orange County, in the City of Newburgh. Foster Supply Hospitality plans to convert three buildings on Grand Street in Newburgh into a boutique hotel...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Padilla to be named as New York City district superintendent

NEW YORK – Embattled former Newburgh school superintendent Roberto Padilla has been named superintendent for Community School District 7 in the Bronx, Chancellor David Banks and Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday. Padilla took a paid leave of absence from Newburgh after allegations surfaced of alleged inappropriate behavior toward...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

West Point Class of 2026 takes oath to serve

WEST POINT – Following a day of military haircuts, issued uniforms, marching lessons, and the appropriate way to address upper-class members, the 1,200 members of the West Point Class of 2026 were sworn in on Monday evening. They were welcomed to the Long Gray Line by Army Chief of...
WEST POINT, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

1K+
Followers
698
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy