ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Memphian

Work to begin on second and final phase at Lakeland Town Square

By Michael Waddell
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZjIK_0gN5lKzZ00

Work is nearly ready to get underway on the second half of the $100 million Lakeland Town Square project at U.S. 70 and Seed Tick Road in Lakeland.

Project developer Vince Smith gave an update on progress Thursday, June 23, to the Lakeland Economic Development Commission/Industrial Development Board.

The recently completed $42 million Phase 1 includes 138 flats and 21,200 square feet of commercial space, as well as amenities like a clubhouse and pool for residents.

“We are full, full, full in the flats,” Smith said. “And the retail is full, with the exception of one small 2,100-square-foot space.”

He expects Phase I retail and restaurants to begin opening by August and continue through the fall.

Phase 1 tenants include Margaritas Mexican Grill & Bar, The Exercise Coach, Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse, Fields Financial Services, Lilly Day Spa and The Owners Box sports bar and grill.

“And we’re about to sign a lease for a very small space, but a great space. It’s a bakery called Dough Ray Me,” Smith said.

Construction is underway on a convenience store and gas station, and one outparcel has been sold and will include a freestanding liquor store with a bar and grill.

“I believe he’s been through site plan and architectural review and should hopefully start building maybe in the next 90 days,” Smith said. “It’s a really, really nice building. I think it’s going to be great.”

Smith touts Lakeland Town Square as the first vertically integrated mixed-use center in Shelby County, blending residential, commercial and entertainment spaces while promoting pedestrian traffic.

He feels like after years of challenges related to the project, it is finally hitting its stride.

“It’s coming along nicely,” he said. “Our costs have just exploded, but we’ve also had some new appraisals, (and) we’re going to refinance the first phase with some permanent financing.”

The second phase, which is similar to the first, is being appraised at about $60 million due to the rising costs of materials and labor.

The higher appraisals have pushed the value of the TIF (tax increment financing) from $12 million to more than $21 million, which is to be used for infrastructure.

Smith estimates the sales tax generated for Lakeland from the project will top $400,000 annually.

“The payoff (of the TIF) will be a whole lot sooner than the 20 years that we thought,” Smith said.

The innovative design of the project comes from Lakeland-based Renaissance Group.

Phase 2 will include more commercial space than Phase 1, with 37,500 square feet, along with 102 more flats and 50 townhomes.

“I’m excited to see Phase 1 reach this level of completion and can’t wait for the businesses and restaurants listed to open,” EDC/IDB member Jeremy Burnett said. “I’m also looking forward to Phase 2 to begin going vertical. We (the IDB) have invested significantly in this project, and I am looking forward to seeing the benefits of that investment.”

He would like to see the traffic light planned for U.S. 70 and Seed Tick Road completed sooner rather than later.

Three outparcels remain for sale at the site, and Lakeland EDC/IDB member Angie Grooms suggested a possible use.

“(The) location would be amazing for a Railgarten or a Loflin Yard or something like that,” she said.

Smith sees Arlington, Lakeland and Covington as probably the biggest beneficiaries from Blue Oval City being built in Haywood County. His project is already benefitting, as 40 of the flats are being leased by Walbridge, the general contractor for Blue Oval City.

“They wanted 100, but we didn’t have that many (yet),” Smith said.

The site plan for Phase 2 was approved by the Lakeland Municipal Planning & Design Review Commission earlier this month for recommendation to the city’s Board of Commissioners, which will likely vote on it early next month.

Comments / 0

Related
colliervilleh-i.com

Town receives grant for Town Square improvements

Collierville has received a $21,250 grant from Shelby County for improvements to the Historic Town Square. The donation was made official during the June 27 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. The town submitted an application for a Shelby County Community Enhancement Grant in March 2020. “Grant funds will allow...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
highgroundnews.com

Photos: Visiting Mike Minnis and his urban farm and garden in Orange Mound

High Ground News is working with Urban Art Commission on a series of stories about environmental justice at the neighborhood level. Environmental justice is a response to environmental racism and focuses on how harm to the environment uniquely affects marginalized communities. Examples of environmental racism include placing dumps and factories in communities of color, or unequal access to healthy food and clean water. These systemic inequalities can create health disparities that affect families over many generations.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynewsroom.com

Desoto County News Room TV

Do you have some time and a camcorder? We need you to provide video coverage of newsworthy events across DeSoto County. Contact Sam Rikard at weathermayor@gmail.com if you are interested.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Retail#Design#Traffic Signals#Urban Construction#Fields Financial Services#Lilly Day Spa#Dough Ray Me#Outparcel
WATN Local Memphis

Mayor Lee Harris has a new approach to increase gun safety, and he is ready to share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Lee Harris is scheduled to host a media preview through zoom Thursday, June 30 at 10 a.m. to share his plans to make the city of Memphis safer. Mayor Harris has made it clear that gun safety, reducing crime and decreasing gun violence are some of his priority concerns, and now he is pushing a new project to work with law enforcement, community leaders and advocates, and gun owners.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New hotel officially opens downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis officially opened its doors on Tuesday. The 136-room hotel is located on the corner of Beale Street and Front Street with views of the Mississippi River and city skyline. “Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis is a first-of-its-kind property that...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Frontdoor announces plans to leave Peabody Place headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It looks like Peabody Place will be losing another major tenant. Frontdoor, the parent company of American Home Shield, has announced its plans to move its headquarters out of the former downtown shopping mall. The company told WREG their space at Peabody Place is no longer “ideal” for their needs since most of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

First black owned radio station undergoes renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WLOK radio station started in 1956 as WBCR, and changed it's name when it was bought by the OK Group, a franchise based out of Louisiana. WLOK was the second radio station in Memphis to offer programming directed to a black audience. As its popularity grew WLOK underwent a few changes to meet high demands as its business expanded. Because of this, the radio station moved to a new building on South Second Street in 1958.
MEMPHIS, TN
westkentuckystar.com

West Tennessee home heavily damaged in Tuesday night fire

A fire Tuesday night caused heavy damage to a west Tennessee home. Neighbors told West Kentucky Star that flames were coming from the roof of the home on Daybreak Drive, when Bartlett Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene, just after 10:00 pm. The fire damaged the back of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

All roads lead to West Tennessee for Ford F-150 electric pickup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ford Motor Company on Wednesday rolled into downtown Memphis to show off its new F-150 Lightning pickup truck, which will soon be built in West Tennessee. Just outside of the Edge Motor Museum on Marshall Avenue, Ford’s past in the form of an antique Ford Model T, met the future of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pass It On: Help for a Blind Kroger employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shopper has been very impressed by the customer service she receives at a grocery store in Lakeland. It seems an employee’s ability takes him far above his disability, and Tim Simpson has the inspirational story in this week’s Pass It On. Kroger is the go-to place for many shoppers across the […]
LAKELAND, TN
WREG

Major delays in DeSoto after crash on Goodman road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers are to expect delays after a crash on Interstate 55 brought traffic to a halt on Thursday morning. Both lanes between Goodman and Church road are affected due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route at this time.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy