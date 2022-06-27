6th District getting extra attention; PAC endorses local state delegate for Congress

Maryland Democratic US Rep. placed in Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Frontline program

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has entered U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-6th District, into its Frontline program, a program to ensure Democratic members of Congress from the most competitive seats have both the resources and cutting-edge information they need to execute effective reelection campaigns, according to the program's website.

The program's website states, "A once safe, Democratic seat, redistricting has completely reshaped the landscape and shifted this district from D+16 to R+1. Fivethirtyeitght gave this seat a 'lean Republican' rating, which has GOP opponents lining up for a crowded primary in July. The GOP sees MD-06 as their path to taking back the majority, and will spend heavily to flip this seat 'red' in November."

Political action committee endorses state delegate for Congress

The Family Research Council PAC announced its endorsement for Del. Neil Parrott, R-Washington, for his bid for Congress in Maryland's 6th District race.

The Family Research Council PAC is a political action committee focused on bringing candidates "who will protect, defend, and promote the sanctity of life, natural marriage, strong families, and religious freedom," according to the PAC's website.

In a news release, the PAC stated that Parrott "pushed for the right of chaplains and business owners alike to fulfill their duties according to their deeply held religious convictions without fear of government repercussion."

"I have fought for the family in Annapolis and look forward to continuing to work to protect and benefit families as a congressman in D.C.," Parrott said in the news release.

Maryland elected officials weigh in on gas tax

After President Joe Biden called on Congress on Wednesday to suspend the federal gas tax for three months to give Americans relief as gas prices soar above $5 a gallon in many states, several officials in Maryland weighed in.

In a news release on Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan approved of Biden's actions and said, "Today, we are again calling on Democratic leaders in Maryland to take action to address rising gas prices. We are once again calling on the comptroller to use the same authority he has in the past in order to minimize the impact of the gas tax increase scheduled for July 1. We are again calling on the presiding officers of the General Assembly to convene a special session for the express and sole purpose of passing emergency legislation to suspend the gas tax."

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot had written a letter to members of Congress and the state General Assembly to "urge immediate legislative enactment of federal and state gas tax holidays," according to a news release.

"If both Congress and the General Assembly heed the president's – and your constituents' – call to action, residents and businesses here in Maryland will save nearly $550 million over the next three months," Franchot's letter to Congress states.

In a joint statement, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones said the General Assembly had already done what Biden was proposing at the federal level — "implemented a temporary pause on the state gas tax while backfilling our Transportation Trust Fund to ensure maintenance of our roads and bridges."

"States cannot unilaterally bear the burden of increased gas prices driven in part by Putin's aggression in Ukraine and in part by the corporate greed of oil companies bringing in record profits," the news release by Ferguson and Jones states. "We hope to see Congress follow Maryland's lead and give all Americans a respite from increasing prices at the pump."

The Maryland House Republican caucus signed a letter, urging state Democratic leaders to call a special session to stop the gas tax increase on July 1 and to resume the gas tax holiday.

"Today, leaders at all levels of government and across the political spectrum see the suspension of gas taxes as a way to help citizens cope with rising gas prices," said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel in a news release. "The time to do this is now."

Republican candidate for governor accuses Democratic Governors Association of meddling in primary

On behalf of Kelly Schulz, Maryland Republican candidate for governor and former Secretary of Commerce for the Hogan administration, Doug Mayer, senior adviser for Schulz's campaign, called out the Democratic Governors Association in a news release, accusing the association of spending "millions of dollars propping up fringe Republican candidates who cannot win general elections."

"The idea is nothing new, but it has gained considerable steam and financial support in recent months and we have reason to believe the DGA might try something similar here in Maryland," said Mayer in the news release. "The political calculation is simple ... spend resources helping an unelectable Republican win the primary, ensuring an easy win for the Democratic candidate in the general (election)."

Democratic candidate for governor announces endorsement from Senate president and US representative

Maryland Democratic candidate for governor in the upcoming gubernatorial election, Wes Moore announced a couple of endorsements by elected officials on June 21. One of those endorsements being from Senate President Bill Ferguson and the other from U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-7th.

"I am deeply honored to receive the trust and the support of two friends and leaders who have devoted their lives to public service in Baltimore and in Maryland," said Moore in a news release.

"Our future will be decided by what we do today," Mfume said in the news release. "That's why I have chosen to strongly endorse Wes Moore to be the next governor of Maryland. He represents a new generation of leadership with the courage to fight and fix the problems we face everyday."

Ferguson also explained his endorsement.

"Marylanders deserve a governor who knows how to make tough, yet balanced choices while serving," Ferguson said in the news release. "Wes has a passion for service, as demonstrated by his service to Baltimore, service to Maryland, service to our country, and most importantly, service to people."