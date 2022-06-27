With school named for him, retiring superintendent talks accomplishments, work to be done

When Washington County Public Schools Superintendent Boyd Michael retires after five years on the job, he said he'll leave with one regret: Not being able to get an adequate salary for the school system's staff.

"While I was as creative as possible with financing in times of limited funding to provide the best raises possible, I do regret that we could not adequately compensate our teachers, ESP (Educational Support Personnel) staff, and administrators during one of the most difficult and trying times in the history of education," the 64-year-old Michael stated in an email.

Michael said, in a later interview, that he is referring to the impact of COVID-19 and the onset of distance learning when Washington County Public Schools were forced to shut classroom doors in March of 2020.

MIchael made his announcement in February that he was retiring after five years in the position. His last day is June 30.

Michael has served Washington County Public Schools for 43 years, the most recent five years as its superintendent.

When he took the job five years ago, Michael said, he came prepared to handle the daily duties required of a superintendent who oversees teachers, support staff and students.

"I think my longevity in Washington County Public Schools helped," he said. "I felt close enough to the front line that it wasn't a big surprise."

Michael started his career at Clear Spring High School in 1979. "I was very fortunate to teach 12 years," he told The Herald-Mail in 2017. During his time in the small town about 10 miles west of Hagerstown, Michael taught agriculture classes, coached girls softball taking the Lady Blazers to states twice, and worked as athletic director for a period of time.

From there, he took on assistant principal roles at South Hagerstown High and Washington County Technical High schools. He became principal at Hancock Middle-Senior High School for four years. He then held many positions in the central office, including deputy superintendent, before becoming superintendent in 2017.

Biggest accomplishments

When asked what he considers his biggest accomplishments over the last five years as superintendent, Michael is quick to give credit to the WCPS staff.

"Collectively as a team, Washington County Public Schools staff have grown programs and expanded opportunities to meet the unique needs of our students and change the lives of children forever," he stated in an email.

"WCPS recognizes the challenges some of our community’s children face early in life, and we have taken the opportunity to expand our pre-K program to offer universal pre-K to every 4-year-old in Washington County," he said. "... WCPS has made instructional enhancements in our core academic areas to prepare students to be college and career ready."

Under his leadership, WCPS has implemented new elementary math resources as well as reading and math tutors at the elementary and secondary levels.

"I really believe these supports for our students are going to make a significant impact over the next two to three years," he said.

Finally, Michael said over the last several years, the Washington County Technical High School has added new courses such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced manufacturing engineering.

"... Now students will be able to complete a diesel technology program in the 2022-23 school year," he said. "We are also enhancing classroom and lab space for four of our trades programs, giving them a facelift into the 21st century and providing students with learning experiences they will encounter in the job field."

Michael has long been a supporter of the technical high school and his career includes time as the school's assistant principal.

On Tuesday night, the school board announced it was changing the name of the technical high school, effective immediately, to the Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School to honor Michael and his decadeslong commitment to public education.

On Wednesday, his brother, Joseph Michael, sent an email about the significance of the recognition.

"On behalf of our family we congratulate Boyd J. Michael III on this heartfelt and deserved honor," Joseph Michael wrote on behalf of the Michael family. "Our late patriarch, Boyd J. Michael Jr. (also an educator and School Board member), would be immensely proud of this deserved honor."

Boyd J. Michael III, near the end of Tuesday's meeting, struggled several times not to cry as he talked about his passion to change students' lives for the better and thanked employees, board members and the community for their efforts in supporting students.

"I'm just very humbled. Thank you. ... This has been a great, great ride," he said.

Unfinished business

As Michael readies to leave and time is quickly running out, goals he wanted to accomplish remain.

"In the role of superintendent, there will always be unfinished business," he said. Until every student is performing at or above grade level, until all of their social-emotional needs are met, until staff is appropriately compensated for their investment in students, until all of our school buildings are updated and in fully working order, there is still work to be done."

A time like no other

Michael wants to be clear that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had nothing to do with his decision to retire.

"My decision to retire has to do with the timing of my exit," he said in an email. "My parents instilled in me the value to always leave a place in better shape than when you found it. That is what I strived to achieve in deciding when I would retire."

The Blueprint for Maryland's Future Act, legislation approved in 2020 to improve and enhance the quality of public education in the state, did play a part in Michael's decision to retire.

"The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future was becoming a clearer picture, and it presented an opportunity for new leadership to take ownership of decisions that will impact our students and our learning community for years to come without the black cloud of COVID," he said "I realized it was the right time for the school system and for myself personally to take this next step in life."

But without a doubt COVID-19 was the biggest challenge the school district faced during Michael's tenure as superintendent.

"I could never have predicted when schools were closed in March 2020, that COVID would be the monumental challenge that it has been," he said. "I have seen our staff invest a tremendous amount of effort over the last two years, and much of that work has been to minimize the negative impacts of COVID on our students.

"This time in education has been an exhausting and ever-changing process for staff to navigate this new landscape, but I am overwhelmingly proud of their relentless commitment to supporting and educating our community’s children," he said.

In a later interview, Michael said he credits his team members for how they navigated the COVID interruptions.

"We did extremely well," he said. "The staff had unbelievable energy. Every day things were changing, and we just had to be ready ... I'm so proud of our staff."

Finally, Michael said he read and answered every email from parents upset with how the school district was handling the situation, such as mask mandates in schools and buses.

"I didn't block it out," he said. "I absolutely answered every email ... I listened to and I heard when people were upset. I don't block it out, I listen carefully at what the public is saying, and did everything to meet the needs of the children."

What he will miss

"I will surely miss the students," Michael stated in an email. "As superintendent, it has been a priority to visit each of our schools at least five times during each school year. Nothing has been as fulfilling as the time I have spent in classrooms and seeing first-hand the lightbulb moments that children experience as they master a new concept.

"It has been an honor to see our teachers demonstrating their outstanding talents and connecting with so many students to meet their unique needs. Our Educational Support Personnel staff are truly invested in their work, and it’s been very rewarding to see them take ownership of their roles in supporting students. I deeply appreciate the relationships that have been built among administrators, teachers, and our ESP staff who have welcomed me to their schools and their classrooms."

Some advice

"I would suggest anyone in education, whether an educator, administrator or support employee, adopt a 'students first' philosophy," Michael said. "You will make positive progress when you genuinely have the best interests of children at the forefront of your mind.

"Here in Washington County, I would encourage the next superintendent to recognize the high quality of staff that we have and appreciate the heart and soul they invest in their work," he said. "I would also encourage that individual to bring in new ideas, apply their strengths and talents to make progress, and take the school system to the next level for the good of our children. Never forget to put WCPS students first in every decision that needs to be made."

What's next

Besides spending time with his family, Michael will not be straying too far from Washington County Public Schools.

He will be reading to students at Ruth Ann Monroe Primary in the Hagerstown area and at Greenbrier Elementary School southeast of the city.

Michael said in a later interview that he also has been through training, earning the necessary license needed to drive a school bus.

"I enjoyed working with the bus drivers," he said. "I wouldn't rule out anything. I'll be a volunteer reader to the elementary school students or whatever the principals want me to do.

"My plan is to do whatever I can do that is useful," he said.

