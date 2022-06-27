ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald-Mail

Washington County town to get multi-gig internet network from Antietam Broadband

By Mike Lewis, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVGis_0gN5lCvl00

With WiFi being used by gadgets such as refrigerators, speakers, phones, laptops and televisions, the average family has nearly 20 devices hooked to the internet, according to Antietam Broadband.

With that kind of use in mind, Antietam on Thursday announced the first launch of a multi-gig network in Washington County. Antietam’s network, called "Flight Fiber," will provide a little more than 2,000 residential and business customers in the Boonsboro with access to increased gig broadband.

Broadband upgrade:Earlier work made Hagerstown Maryland's first privately funded 'gigabit city'

Flight Fiber provides speeds up to 2.3 gigabits with the flexibility to add more speed in the future.

"The average customer now has 18 devices connected to their WiFi," Brian Lynch, president of Antietam Broadband, said in an interview Friday.

The Flight Fiber network provides symmetrical upload and download speeds, enhanced security and reliability, and no data caps or contracts, the company said in a news release.

Boonsboro is one of the few towns in Maryland, and the first in Washington County, to have access to multi-gig speeds, according to Antietam Broadband. Customers can contact Antietam Broadband customer service for details.

Lynch said the company plans to roll out the multi-gig service to parts of the Hagerstown area in the fall.

"More will be coming next year as well," he said.

'Exciting for Boonsboro'

The latest upgrade continues Antietam's expansion of its broadband capabilities to customers. In 2016, Hagerstown became Maryland's first privately funded "gigabit city," offering speeds of up to 1 gigabit, through an investment by Antietam.

With the new network announced Thursday, customers will have an enhanced experience with online learning, remote work, gaming and benefits to homes that use multiple devices.

According to Antietam, the Flight Fiber system will ensure that each connected device has increased functionality and reduced latency, or wait times.

Truck stop decision:Panel rules on Bowman/Sheetz proposal for facility at Spielman and Lappans Road off I-81

Where's your lawmaker?:The hard work of lawmaking is done in committees. Is your legislator present?

“The launch of Flight Fiber underscores our commitment to Boonsboro and all of Washington County. Our fiber network is designed to allows us to rapidly deploy technology as it emerges, all to the benefit of our customers," Lynch said in the news release.

“It’s exciting for Boonsboro to be one of the first in the county to enjoy a multi-gig network,” Boonsboro Mayor Howard Long said in the release. “I am thrilled that our residents and businesses will have access to this cutting-edge technology."

Mike Lewis covers business, the economy and other issues. Follow Mike on Twitter: @MiLewis.

Comments / 1

Related
Wbaltv.com

Massive fire consumes camp dining hall in Frederick County

THURMONT, Md. — Firefighters from two states fought a massive fire that consumed the dining hall at Camp Airy in Frederick County. Frederick County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said the two-alarm fire started just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and that 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania were called to the scene in Thurmont.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Martinsburg (WV)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Martinsburg, WV?. Martinsburg the county seat of Berkeley County, West Virginia, it is located in the lower Shenandoah Valley at the tip of the Eastern Panhandle region of West Virginia. According to the 2019 Census, Its population was...
MARTINSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#County Town#Internet Speed#Antietam Broadband#Boonsboro#Flight Fiber
Daily Voice

Child Injured After Falling Two Stories In Hagerstown: Report

A child in Maryland suffered multiple potential injuries after reportedly falling several stories in Washington County. According to unconfirmed reports, a 3-year-old boy fell from a second-story East Antietam Street window in Hagerstown, striking the concrete below and leaving him with multiple injuries. The report stated that the child fell...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
abc27.com

Midstate Markers-What is the Manor of Maske?

Gettysburg (WHTM) If you drive along Route 30 in Adams County, you will encounter a pair of state historical markers-one to the east of Gettysburg, the other to the west. They mark the boundaries of a piece of land that predates not only Gettysburg, but Adams County. Welcome to the Manor of Maske.
GETTYSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

ChambersFest Events to Kick Off July 9

Delicious food, family activities, ice cream, history and so much more is planned for the 36th Annual ChambersFest from July 9 to 16 in the greater Chambersburg area. The weeklong festival is family friendly and will include a variety of fun community events including Restaurant Week, Scoop-a-Palooza & Ice Cream Trail, Tim & Susan Cook Memorial Race, Old Market Day, 1864: The Burning, history exhibits, musicals and more. Each activity is coordinated by various organizations with the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce promoting the festival throughout the region.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WDVM 25

Antietam Radio Association hosts Great Hagerstown Hamfest

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Imagine an emergency in your area, but all cellphone lines are down. What would you do? Thankfully the Antietam Radio Association knows just what to do. “If there’s a situation where we need people to go to shelters, we will set up a station maybe in a fire department […]
WGAL

Caledonia State Park pool will not open this summer

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. — Caledonia State Park in Adams and Franklin counties has announced that its pool will not open this summer. Video above: Susquehanna Valley pools face lifeguard shortage. "Due to the extended difficulties in (completing) the painting and rehab project, along with the hurdles in filling our lifeguard...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
kolomkobir.com

The Best Glamping Campgrounds in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with plenty of wildlife, pristine waters, and a great place for fun outdoor activities such as water rafting, hiking, or fishing. It is also home to some of the best glamping campgrounds. If you are wondering what glamping is, it is the same as traditional camping. Still, it includes modern amenities such as electricity, running water, a queen- or king-size bed, and some air-conditioning. According to Pennlive, glamping provides a perfect way of enjoying the best of both worlds. You will also be able to get in touch with nature by participating in various fun outdoor activities. Here, we will take a closer look at some of the best glamping campgrounds in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fcfreepress

Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority, Meeting June 30th

The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority will meet on THURSDAY, JUNE 30, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of the Utility Departments Addition to Borough Hall, 100 South Second Street, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. The Utility Departments Addition can be accessed from the entrance off the parking lot...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
mocoshow.com

Minimum Wage Set to Increase This Friday in Montgomery County

Montgomery County’s minimum wage will increase on Friday, July 1 to $15.65 for all large employers. Full details below per the Montgomery County Government:. The minimum wage will again increase in Montgomery County on July 1. Sponsored by then-County Council member Marc Elrich and signed into legislation on Nov. 17, 2017, Bill 28-17 raises the minimum wage incrementally each July 1.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Sheetz Lowers Gas Prices to $3.99 Through July 4

Gas station/convenience store Sheetz has announced that it will be lowering the price of unleaded gas to $3.99 per gallon, now through July 4. $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85. The closest Sheetz locations to Montgomery County are in Frederick, MD and Sterling, VA....
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

Virginia plans to crack down on noisy vehicles

ARLINGTON, Va. - Really loud cars are about to become a focal point for police in Virginia. Starting Friday, law enforcement will be able to pull drivers over just because of their exhaust systems. "I’m a teacher," Anthony Eldon said. "And some days, I gotta teach at home, you know...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
FOX 43

Franklin County will conduct spraying operations to control mosquitoes in Greene Township

Franklin County will conduct spraying for adult mosquito control in and around Greene Township on Wednesday, county officials announced. The spraying will be conducted in residential and recreational areas including: Frecon Road, Mickey Inn Lane, Mickey Inn Road, Sycamore Grove Road, Creekside Drive, Star Avenue, Monroe Drive, Tyler Driver, Cornerstone Road and Roosevelt Drive in Greene Township.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
downtownfrederick.org

Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 July 1-3

With Independence Day just around the corner, you know that Downtown Frederick will be hopping this weekend! From Summer Daze with all the games, including cornhole, four square and hopscotch to a world cultures festival and family ice cream social. We’ve even got a historic civil war walking tour and a concert certain to get you movin’ and groovin’. We’ll see you Downtown!!
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy