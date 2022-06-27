The Eli Young Band To Perform At Fryeburg Fair In Maine

When you think of beer tourism in Maine, all signs point to Portland. Portland's brewery scene has already become the stuff of legend, with walkable areas of the city filled with breweries, seltzeries, and distilleries that have helped Portland's tourism boom. But as the crowds have gotten larger each and every year in Portland, two other Maine cities have begun to sprout their own destination brewery scene. Biddeford's beer scene is on the rise, featuring Run of the Mill, Banded Brewing, Blaze Brewing, and Maine's only totally gluten-free brewery, Lucky Pigeon. If you're willing to travel a little further north, Freeport's beer scene is multiplying rapidly, and people are noticing.

