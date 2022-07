Holy 'Que Smokehouse, the acclaimed Bucks County BYOB serving authentic Texas-style barbecue, is pleased to announce the launch of its second location at Main Street Marketplace, adjacent to cocktail bar Hop/Scotch, in historic Doylestown, PA on Saturday, July 9. Fans of the renowned BBQ joint can visit this new "permanent pop-up" on Saturdays and Sundays during the summer months, boasting a rotating menu of sandwiches and BBQ platters – available for dine-in at the bar fresco on the patio or take away.

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO