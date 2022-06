We said goodbye to President Fitz and welcomed President Derek at the annual Changing of the Guard. Changing of the Guard was a day of fun, reflection, awards and an inspirational look toward the future. We started the meeting by inducting two new members: Sheila Miller from Care Access and Erin Hardesty from The United Way of Greater Lima, and Jessica Trinko exchanged her red badge for her blue badge. Congratulations, ladies! Then we drew the winner of the Jerry Lucas autographed OSU photos; congratulations to winner Greg Mauk!

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO