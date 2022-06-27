Woman killed in single-car crash in Zebulon
Zebulon, N.C. — A 28-year-old woman died in a single-car crash in Zebulon on Monday morning. The...www.wral.com
Zebulon, N.C. — A 28-year-old woman died in a single-car crash in Zebulon on Monday morning. The...www.wral.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 2