Woman killed in single-car crash in Zebulon

Goldsboro, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the drive-by shooting of a toddler from earlier this month in Goldsboro. On June 16, Legend Davis, 2, was shot in the stomach as a passenger in the car as the vehicle he was in traveled down South Hugh Street, according to mother Juanisha Armstrong.

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO