Kentucky doctors wonder about patient care since Roe v. Wade was overturned

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A Michigan organization is launching the country's first wheelchair dance competition. Dance Mobility's Adapted Ballroom Dance Competition is giving amputees and mobility-challenged people a chance to be center stage. Cheryl Angelelli is a quadriplegic and a Paralympic medalist. She created the group to foster hope for folks with disabilities. She says it's all about socialization, peer support and peer resources and, of course, joy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO