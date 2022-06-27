ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court's abortion decision overshadowed New York City's Pride Parade

By Camille Petersen
For the first time since COVID, the LGBTQ...

New York City, NY
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Roe v Wade: Banning abortion won’t stop practice, Planned Parenthood says

Michelle Velasquez, the director of advocacy and services of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, has suggested banning abortion will not stop the practice. Out of the 70 people scheduled for Friday and Saturday, a Planned Parenthood clinic in the state could only see four patients before the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade was made public on Friday (June 24).“History has taught us that banning abortions will not stop them in Wisconsin or any other state,” Ms Velasquez said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Pride Parade#Racism#The Supreme Court
Elite Daily

These States Would Be Abortion Havens If Roe Falls

It's a scary time for Americans with a uterus. As the Supreme Court weighs a likely overturn on Roe v. Wade, states like Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri continue to crank out some of the country's most restrictive abortion laws. But while some anti-choice legislators are working hard to chip away at reproductive rights, others are working even harder to protect them. These 16 states' laws protect abortion, in case worse comes to worse, which is unfortunately looking extremely likely.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Janes: How a secret network provided thousands of abortions in pre-Roe v Wade America

When Dorie Barron was asked whether she wanted a Cadillac, a Chevrolet, or a Rolls Royce, she was not trying to buy a car. She was a woman in 1960s Chicago trying to get an abortion at a time when the procedure was still a crime in Illinois. Barron was on the phone; on the other side of the line was the Mob, one of the purveyors of illegal abortions.“The Chevy was the cheapest, $500,” Barron explains in The Janes, a new HBO documentary about a network of women who provided safe, affordable, and illegal abortions in Chicago in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Roe v. Wade overturned: CNN pundit cites disabled brother, relative with Down syndrome to defend abortions

CNN contributor Ana Navarro offered an emotional defense of abortion rights following the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. During CNN's coverage of the historic ruling, Navarro appeared in a panel discussion where anchor Alisyn Camerota challenged GOP strategist Alice Stewart, who pointed to pregnancy centers and adoption agencies in the "pro-life community" across the country that can help mothers with unexpected pregnancies, by citing "some 410,000 children" in the foster care system who haven't been adopted and some babies will "obviously" have physical disabilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

With abortion overturned, what else is next?

The Supreme Court’s five-member majority said 50 years of abortion rulings, starting with Roe, should be overturned as it isn’t “deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition,” according to Justice Alito. But this ruling has brought more questions like what could be next? Many worry about what will happen to birth control or same-sex marriage; as Justice Thomas mentioned, they should also be re-examined. Though revoking same-sex marriage is unlikely as there aren’t nationwide moments formed to oppose it, there is nothing to prevent the future court from striking it down.June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Abortion clinics are already closing in the US hours after Roe v Wade overturned

Clinics have already started closing in the United States after the Supreme Court’s ruling removed women’s right to an abortion.Eight states with so-called trigger laws allowing an instant ban on abortion which included Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and West Virginia stopped performing terminations after Friday’s decision.Around half of states are expected to ban abortion after the court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade ruling. President Joe Biden said it was a “sad day for the court and for the country” and said the ruling was a “tragic error”.At an abortion clinic in Little Rock,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

