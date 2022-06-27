Four dead, hundreds injured after Colombia stadium collapses

June 27 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and hundreds were injured after bleachers at a bull fighting stadium in western Colombia collapsed, officials said.

The incident occurred Sunday in the city of El Espinal, which is located about 95 miles west of the capital Bogota.

Gustavo Petro, the president-elect who will take office in August, posted a video the incident on Twitter showing the collapse of bleachers filled with spectators on one side of the arena.

El Espinal Mayor Juan Carlos Tamayo Salas confirmed the death toll on Facebook, stating two women, a man and a baby under 14 months of age had died.

Another 303 people had been transferred to hospitals with at least four patients in intensive care and another two in surgery, he said.

"I want us to unite in prayer and among all, be attentive as a community," he said.

In an earlier statement, Tamayo Salas confirmed the bull ring had collapsed and asked citizens to vacate the area.

"We will advance investigations in the face of what happened," he said.

Defensa Civil Colombiana, the nation's civil defense force, tweeted its volunteers were providing "pre-hospital care" and were working to transfer the injured to various medical centers throughout the municipality.

Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Twitter that he will order an investigation into the incident. He also wished for a prompt recover of the injured and express "solitary with the families and the victims."

Meanwhile, Petro called on local authorities to "refrain from authorizing more spectacles with the death of persons or animals."