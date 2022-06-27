ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four dead, hundreds injured after Colombia stadium collapses

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KhBD7_0gN5ghhr00

June 27 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and hundreds were injured after bleachers at a bull fighting stadium in western Colombia collapsed, officials said.

The incident occurred Sunday in the city of El Espinal, which is located about 95 miles west of the capital Bogota.

Gustavo Petro, the president-elect who will take office in August, posted a video the incident on Twitter showing the collapse of bleachers filled with spectators on one side of the arena.

El Espinal Mayor Juan Carlos Tamayo Salas confirmed the death toll on Facebook, stating two women, a man and a baby under 14 months of age had died.

Another 303 people had been transferred to hospitals with at least four patients in intensive care and another two in surgery, he said.

"I want us to unite in prayer and among all, be attentive as a community," he said.

In an earlier statement, Tamayo Salas confirmed the bull ring had collapsed and asked citizens to vacate the area.

"We will advance investigations in the face of what happened," he said.

Defensa Civil Colombiana, the nation's civil defense force, tweeted its volunteers were providing "pre-hospital care" and were working to transfer the injured to various medical centers throughout the municipality.

Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Twitter that he will order an investigation into the incident. He also wished for a prompt recover of the injured and express "solitary with the families and the victims."

Meanwhile, Petro called on local authorities to "refrain from authorizing more spectacles with the death of persons or animals."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Petro
Person
Juan Carlos
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Volunteers#Todas Las#Amtrak#M S Espect Culos#La Muerte De#Defensa Civil Colombiana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
TODAY.com

Jodie Sweetin thrown to ground by police during weekend L.A. protest

“Full House” actor Jodie Sweetin was thrown to the ground by police during an abortion rights protest on a Los Angeles freeway over the weekend, a representative for the actor confirmed to NBC News. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, was captured on video and circulated on social media....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Indian groom accidentally shoots his friend dead at wedding in tragedy caught on video

A groom in India tragically shot dead his friend by mistake at his wedding whilst he was performing the traditional celebratory gunfire ceremony. Video shows Manish Madheshia being handed the gun whilst he stood on a stage - but he fired it by mistake at his friend Babulal Yadev, 35, who had been stood in the crowd at the ceremony in the city of Robertsganj in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Air Canada admits mistake after retired British couple were removed from plane by armed police

Air Canada has apologised after some passengers, including a retired British couple, were “mistakenly removed” from a Heathrow-bound plane by armed police. Shocking footage showed how some 23 people were ordered to leave the flight on Tuesday evening with no explanation. The airline has now confirmed that some passengers were rounded up and removed by mistake.The airline said that some passengers had been removed due to “disruptive behaviour” and for not complying with face mask rules, but admitted that others should not have been thrown off.Retired British couple, Richard and Patricia Brailey, aged 71 and 66 respectively, had boarded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
385K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy