Area briefs: AthFest in Athens, indictments in Franklin Co

By Tim Bryant
 2 days ago
Athens, Ga.

Another AthFest is in the books: the downtown music festival returned to the summer calendar for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with dozens of mostly Athens-based bands performing on street stages and in a variety of venues in downtown Athens. Five new members of the Athens Music Walk of Fame were named during the festival: Bloodkin, Tituss Burgess, The Glands, Ishues, and Love Tractor will be enshrined on the plaques that mark the music walk through downtown Athens.

A grand jury in Franklin County hands up indictments in the case of a man from Lavonia charged in a shooting that happened earlier this month: 22 year-old Jamal Walker is accused of shooting and wounding a man at a home in Lavonia.

A man from Troup County is indicted on bank robbery charges in Franklin County: Randy Cofield is 59 years old, from LaGrange. He’s accused in holdups that happened earlier this year at banks in Carnesville and Lavonia.

The body of a 20 year-old man is pulled out of Lake Lanier, the third drowning in the past week in the lake in Forsyth and Hall counties.

WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes arrest in murder in Madison Co

A Madison County man accused in the shooting death of a teenager in Hull has surrendered to police in Atlanta. 19 year-old Antonio Walton faces charges that include murder and aggravated assault. Corey Chatham, also 19 years old, was killed late last week in what the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says appears to have been a drug-related shooting.
WGAU

Child identified, babysitter arrested after fentanyl death in Athens

We have this morning the name of the 15-month-old Athens girl who died after exposure to fentanyl and other drugs: Athens-Clarke County Police say Zamiya Kelly was in the care of a babysitter now identified as Pamala Graves. The 59 year-old woman from Elbert County has been arrested and faces counts that include felony murder. Zamiya Kelly died last weekend at a hospital in Augusta.
WGAU

Search for missing hiker in state park in Dawson Co

Tuesday was another day of searching in Dawson County, still trying to find 21 year-old Sidiki Kebe, who was last spotted on trail cameras last weekend, hiking near Amicalola Falls. From WSB TV…. Officials are searching for a man who disappeared days ago near a popular state park in north...
WGAU

Athens judge named to state council

Athens local — The Council of Municipal Court Judges elects new leadership, some of it from Athens: Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court Chief Judge Ryan Hope will serve as treasurer for the Council. From Michelle Barclay, Judicial Council/Administrative Office of the Courts…. The Council of Municipal Court Judges Annual Summer...
WGAU

Athens child dies after exposure to fetanyl, other opioids

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old child who was taken to a hospital in Augusta late last week. Police say the girl died with exposure to several drugs, opioids and fentanyl among them. Fox News is reporting that the girl, now identified as Zamiya Kelly, was in the care of a babysitter at the time of last week’s medical emergency.
WGAU

Ricky Dubose dead at state prison in Jackson

Ricky Dubose is dead, an apparent suicide at the state prison in Jackson. Dubose, from Madison County, was on a prison bus when he and another man killed two state Corrections officers during a 2017 escape in Putnam County. Dubose was serving a prison sentence for an armed robbery in Elbert County at the time of those murders. He and Donnie Rowe were recaptured in Tennessee days after the shootings. Rowe was tried and sentenced to life for the murders in Putnam County; Dubose received a death sentence after his conviction earlier this month. The GBI is investigating his death, which was reported last night.
WJBF

Missing Columbia County man found dead

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Coroners Office has identified a man, whose body was found June 12th in the area of Fish Hatchery Road. Steven Williams Junior’s body was found at Dearing State Ponds inside an abandoned trailer near where he was last seen. NewsChannel 6’s Mary Calkins previously spoke with Williams […]
WGAU

NE Ga lake drowning victims identified

The Coroner in Lincoln County has released the names of three siblings—two of them children--who drowned in a northeast Georgia lake late last week: Raven Powell was 22 years old, Mason Powell was 4, and Sawyer Powell was 3. The GBI has joined the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Natural Resources in investigating the drownings that happened in Clarks Hill Lake.
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Two separate arrests lead to arrest of Seneca man

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two separate incidents led to the arrest of a man from Seneca on multiple charges. Deputies said Wade Allan Dickinson, 66, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 12:57 p.m. Tuesday. Dickinson has been charged with use of a vehicle without permission, first-degree burglary, petit larceny, grand larceny, and malicious injury to property. At this time, Dickinson remains in jail on a combined $137,125.00 surety bond.
nowhabersham.com

2 wrecks near same spot snarl traffic on GA 365 in Cornelia

Two wrecks near the same spot on GA 365 North Tuesday disrupted the evening commute in Cornelia. The first crash happened around 4:39 p.m. near the on-ramp to GA 365 North at US 441 Business. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 19-year-old Holly Wade of Gillsville was driving northbound in a Toyota Corolla when she failed to maintain her lane, overcorrected, and ran off the highway. The Corolla plowed through a road sign before stopping in a ditch.
nowhabersham.com

Sunday wrecks injured 3 in Habersham County

It was a busy Sunday morning for state troopers in Habersham County as they worked two separate wrecks with injuries. The first crash occurred around 9:28 a.m. on GA 365 North at Crane Mill Road in Alto. State troopers say 52-year-old Bobby Lee Thomas of Alto was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck east on Crane Mill. After stopping at the intersection, he attempted to cross the northbound lanes of the highway and pulled into the path of a Nissan Frontier pickup. The Nissan struck the Ford on its passenger side. As the Nissan spun out, the rear of the Ford struck a road sign.
Monroe Local News

July 4th Fireworks in Monroe

If you want to get your fireworks fix on July 4th, you’re invited to the July 4th Fireworks spectacular at the Athens Tech Monroe Stadium. There will be no official program or vendors, but the football stadium and field will be open for viewing. The fireworks show will begin...
WSPA 7News

New emergency alert system in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- A new emergency alert system is now in place in Anderson County. Anderson County Emergency Management said their number one goal is to keep the public safe. To do that, they said people need to stay informed about what’s going on. “It is very important for us to be able to notify […]
Monroe Local News

Walton County Animal Control overloaded with owner surrenders

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (June 27, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Direcor and animal rescue coordinator said there are many dogs without interest and expired holds in the shelter. He said so many of them are owner surrenders. If you are in a position...
WJCL

Police: 15-month-old Georgia child dies after testing positive for Fentanyl

ATHENS, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are investigating after a baby who tested positive for Fentanyl died. According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, ACCPD was notified Saturday by the Children's Hospital of Georgia in Augusta that a 15-month-old child receiving treatment tested positive for several drugs.
