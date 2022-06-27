ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

Portland couple celebrates 75 years together

By Paul Gonzales
mysoutex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last 75 years Brookdale Northshore Independent Living facility residents Jack and Muriel Roberson haven’t left each other’s side. But they’ve known each other longer than that. The couple started as neighbors when they were children, growing up in the small town of Allen, Oklahoma, which at the time had...

www.mysoutex.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TexasHighways

A Caribbean native finds a home away from home in Corpus Christi

I was born and raised in the Caribbean, in Puerto Rico, and I’ve always lived close to the ocean, less than half a mile from Isla Verde Beach and little more than that from Pine Grove Beach. As I grew up, the beach became the place I went when I wanted to think, to spend time with friends, to soak up the sun, and to recharge. It was also a place that made me feel small. The beach was there for a few heartbreaks, a couple of fights, and several other events that taught me about the fleeting nature of happiness and how hard we must fight to hold on to every speck of it we get. The beach was where I realized friendships aren’t forever and life mercilessly pulls people in different directions. The beach was the place I went when I wanted to lounge, plan, read, play hooky, or drink. I was dumb enough to bodyboard some big waves before a few hurricanes despite having no talent for it. I was trying to sell stolen jewelry at the beach the first time someone pointed a gun at me. I was 17 or so and had heard from a friend that selling stolen jewelry was an easy way to make a lot of money. I lasted one day and didn’t make a cent. The beach was a constant presence, and eventually it turned into a second home.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunray, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Alaska State
City
Athens, TX
State
Texas State
City
Portland, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
State
Oklahoma State
State
Rhode Island State
mysoutex.com

Beeville teens start babysitting service

With high school now behind them, two Beeville residents are looking to the future and working to secure their continued education. Asia Molina and Kinlee Ramon have just started a babysitting service to help save up for college. Molina will be attending Texas State University and will be studying psychology...
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Aztec Ford receives top award for fourth time in 7 years

Alvin Sherman is running out of wall space in the Aztec Ford showroom. The general manager of the car dealership in Goliad recently had to find room to hang Aztec Ford’s fourth President’s Award plaque. It’s a problem Sherman is happy to have. “The President’s Award is...
GOLIAD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Sunray Refinery
mysoutex.com

CBC to launch academy this fall

Coastal Bend College will be starting a new program for those who wish to continue learning all throughout their life. The Lifelong Learning Academy will launch in the fall. This new initiative will be available to adults aged 50 and older and will be offered at all four Coastal Bend College locations in Beeville, Alice, Kingsville and Pleasanton.
ALICE, TX
mysoutex.com

William Allan (Will) Stark

William Allan (Will) Stark, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away into eternal rest on June 17, 2022. Will is survived by his wife Barbara of Harlingen, parents Fred and Christine Stark of Beeville, daughter and son-in-law Katelyn and Eduardo Diaz, and granddaughters Sophia, Elaina, and Amelia of Magnolia, as well as many loving friends and relatives.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Switzerland
mysoutex.com

Alejandra Arzola

Alejandra Arzola, 90, passed away June 27, 2022. She was born April 24, 1932 in Refugio, Tx to the late Carlos and Leonarda Hernandez. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Alberto Arzola, Jr. Alejandra is survived by her sons, Margarito (Carmen) Arzola of Bayside, Jorge (Maka)...
REFUGIO, TX
mysoutex.com

Encarnacion V. Trevino (Chon)

Encarnacion V. Trevino (Chon), a servant of the Lord, went to heaven on June 22, 2022, at the age of 84. He was surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of his own home. Chon was born on August 14, 1937, to Francisco and Juanita Trevino. He was a faithful and loving husband to Olivia Soliz Trevino, his wife of 63 years and a loving father to 6 children.
MATHIS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Retired trooper wins right to sue DPS over job loss

TEXAS — The U.S. Supreme Court gave Le Roy Torres — a retired disabled DPS trooper from Robstown — the right to sue Texas for failing to find him a job upon his return from duty in Iraq. Torres enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1989....
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Keeping an eye on a tropical system in the Gulf!

Parts of Central Texas saw some nice rain Monday evening, but overall rain chances will gradually decrease as we head through the overnight hours. Overall the forecast will be rain-free for the middle of the workweek, other than a few isolated showers. Better rain chances look to return on Friday due to a developing tropical system that is currently off the coast of Louisiana.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy