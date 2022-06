The Belfast Agreement has survived almost 25 years despite objections to some parts of it, Northern Ireland’s former First Minister has said.The peace agreement brokered in 1998 saw the establishment of the powersharing Assembly at Stormont which remains in place today despite being unable to fully function in a stalemate over the Brexit Protocol.Lord Trimble’s role in the negotiation of the 1998 deal led to him being awarded, along with then SDLP leader John Hume, the Nobel Peace Prize.A special evening at @QUBRiddelHall to recognise the huge contribution Lord David Trimble has made to our society, including the unveiling of a...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO