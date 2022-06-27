ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

Haverford Hat Lady Brims with Real Estate Insight

By David Bjorkgren
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfnZu_0gN5eFG300
Image via submitted photo.

She’s known in Haverford and Bryn Mawr as “The Hat Lady,” a title she wears proudly. Award-winning real estate agent Michelle Leonard sports unique and fancy hats that set her apart from other agents, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.

The ensemble is complete with unique dresses and a signature large pearl necklace.

This “social butterfly” goes about promoting small businesses and local charities, connecting people along the way.

Her list of friends includes Main Line socialites, community leaders and business owners, pro sports figures, chefs and TV newscasters.

Leonard recently became part of the Keller Williams Sports and Entertainment division.

That means she gets to offer her real estate expertise to professional athletes, musicians and artists.

Less than 1% of Keller Williams agents in the US are part of that elite group of Realtors.

“This is a huge and humbling opportunity for me as it means that I have been recognized for my ability to serve such clientele with discretion, at the highest level of service and attention,” Leonard said in a recent interview.

Her clients are looking at homes as modest as $150,000 all the way up to the millions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Main Line Media News

Boardroom Spirits talks journey, growth in Lansdale

LANSDALE — In a warehouse on West Third Street in Lansdale, Boardroom Spirits is thriving. The distillery first opened in February 2016 in a 3,600-square-foot space. The distillery and barroom, located at 575 W. Third St., now occupies 25,000 square feet more than six years later, according to Boardroom Spirits owner Marat Mamedov.
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Restaurateur Finds Home in Unique Cafés

Mark Van Horn always knew he’d have a career in food service, and now his career has come full circle in his own restaurants in Montgomery and Chester Counties. “I’ve been in restaurant kitchens since I was a little kid. My father had a second job as a waiter at the infamous Newtown Squire and wore his tuxedo every weekend, Marks recalls. “Through my eyes and senses, it was an incredible place with the smells, the mere size of the place.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryn Mawr, PA
Business
City
Haverford, PA
City
Bryn Mawr, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Haverford, PA
Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
BUCKSCO.Today

If Bucks County’s Nearest Beach Is Still Too Far, A Doylestown Gallery Has Closer Sea Views to See

"Just Before the Twilight" by Michael Filipiak.Image via Patricia Hutton Galleries. Love the beach but not the goopy suntan lotion? Or the increasingly expensive commute? Thanks to a seasonal exhibit at Patricia Hutton Galleries, sun-surf-sand views are much more convenient. Its Doylestown location is definitely closer to home than the 70 miles needed to get to Asbury Park, N.J., Bucks County’s nearest ocean view.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Tuesday With Michael: Where is Your Wheel of Life Taking You?

In his book, The Unheavenly City, Dr. Edward Banfield described one of the most profound studies on success and priority setting ever conducted. He said that men and women who were the most successful in life and who were the most likely to move up economically were those who took the future into consideration with every decision they made in the present.
WEST CHESTER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Offers Plenty of Proximity to Shedding Modern-Day Stress — And Dress

Bucks County provides relatively easy access to getaways that involve relatively little packing, including one New Jersey beach.Image via iStock. Bucks County vacationers who want to truly escape modern life are well positioned. After navigating a relatively short commute from the area (less than 90 minutes) a unique getaway awaits. All it takes is a tankful of gas, some sunscreen, and perhaps a dose of bravery to give a clothing optional destination a try.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Leonard
Person
Keller Williams
Axios Philadelphia

Private pools to rent near Philadelphia starting at $60 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up. Here are two that caught our eye.1. Saltwater retreatThis secluded inground pool has a sun ledge, three pool fountains and large patio for relaxing. Location: Villanova.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 5 guests (plus $15 per hour for one more).Number of guests: Up to 6. Photo courtesy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Townhouse with Large Backyard in Fairmount

This updated vintage rowhouse has loads of original detail and eclectic charm. And wait till you see the backyard. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. There are many Fairmount denizens, not to mention folks who live outside it, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Estate Agent#The Hat#The Daily Times#Main Line#Realtors
Phillymag.com

Vetri’s New Bryn Mawr Steakhouse Set to Open July 5th

Fiore Rosso is now taking dinner reservations. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Marc Vetri’s new Italian steakhouse is set to open at 915 Lancaster Avenue in Bryn Mawr, starting July 5th at 5 p.m., a restaurant team member told Foobooz. The restaurant, called Fiore Rosso, will showcase deluxe cuts of dry-aged meat, with four different steak options, as well as a bunch of pastas and things to snack on like 24-month prosciutto and durum focaccia. For this new project, Vetri has ex-Osteria chef de cuisine (and Vernick veteran) Jesse Grossman leading the kitchen as Fiore Rosso’s chef de cuisine.
BRYN MAWR, PA
MyChesCo

Fabby-Do Creativity Café Owner Leverages Social Media to Reach New Audiences

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Fabby-Do Creativity Café has gained a global following through TikTok and other platforms to the benefit of its business and the surrounding area. The last two years have been difficult for many small businesses. Between closed doors and hesitant customers, most have had to modify business plans and experiment with new ways of marketing. Many businesses have turned to social media such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to reach a broader audience than possible through traditional media.
MEDIA, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Levittown, PA

Levittown is a town in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, offering a variety of things to do, explore, dine, and drink. Levittown is an excellent place to get a sense of true American life and to join the tours and adventures that they organize. It is a beautiful tourist location with various...
LEVITTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
phl17.com

Month long event bringing the best dining options to Montgomery County, PA

Rachel Riley, Associate Vice President of Communications for the Valley Forget Tourism and Convention Board, and Angela Scaffidi, Bartaco General Manager, join us to discuss Crave Montco. Organizers say it is the can’t miss dining experience in the Philadelphia area this summer, showcasing incredible and unique cuisine in Montgomery County with some great deals. We hear about it and learn more about Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy