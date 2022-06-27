Haverford Hat Lady Brims with Real Estate Insight

Image via submitted photo.

She’s known in Haverford and Bryn Mawr as “The Hat Lady,” a title she wears proudly. Award-winning real estate agent Michelle Leonard sports unique and fancy hats that set her apart from other agents, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.

The ensemble is complete with unique dresses and a signature large pearl necklace.

This “social butterfly” goes about promoting small businesses and local charities, connecting people along the way.

Her list of friends includes Main Line socialites, community leaders and business owners, pro sports figures, chefs and TV newscasters.

Leonard recently became part of the Keller Williams Sports and Entertainment division.

That means she gets to offer her real estate expertise to professional athletes, musicians and artists.

Less than 1% of Keller Williams agents in the US are part of that elite group of Realtors.

“This is a huge and humbling opportunity for me as it means that I have been recognized for my ability to serve such clientele with discretion, at the highest level of service and attention,” Leonard said in a recent interview.

Her clients are looking at homes as modest as $150,000 all the way up to the millions.