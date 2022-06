The NHL announced the Jim Gregory award nominees for best general manager this past Tuesday, June 21. Those nominees were Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien Briesbois, New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury, and Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic. Of course, all of those are deserving for their accomplishments, but the fact that Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito isn’t at the very least nominated is shameful. With everything he’s done this past offseason and at the deadline, considering the award is supposed to be based on regular season performance, he should’ve been given a call.

