Person in hospital with critical injury after northwest Austin crash
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County-EMS said one person is the hospital Monday after a crash late Sunday night in northwest Austin.
ATCEMS said paramedics took one adult to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after the crash.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on northbound Research Boulevard at Stonelake Boulevard. That is the northwest corner of MoPac Expressway and U.S. 183.
APD said one car rolled over. Officers shut down northbound Research Boulevard until 1:10 a.m.
