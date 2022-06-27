Person in hospital with critical injury after northwest Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County-EMS said one person is the hospital Monday after a crash late Sunday night in northwest Austin.

ATCEMS said paramedics took one adult to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after the crash.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on northbound Research Boulevard at Stonelake Boulevard. That is the northwest corner of MoPac Expressway and U.S. 183.

APD said one car rolled over. Officers shut down northbound Research Boulevard until 1:10 a.m.

