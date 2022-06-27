ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Person in hospital with critical injury after northwest Austin crash

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzXnp_0gN5dLac00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County-EMS said one person is the hospital Monday after a crash late Sunday night in northwest Austin.

ATCEMS said paramedics took one adult to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after the crash.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on northbound Research Boulevard at Stonelake Boulevard. That is the northwest corner of MoPac Expressway and U.S. 183.

APD said one car rolled over. Officers shut down northbound Research Boulevard until 1:10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Several injured in major crash on I-35 near Yager and Braker

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) medics responded to a major crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semitruck, on Interstate 35 Wednesday morning. ATCEMS said the crash occurred at 12100 N. Interstate 35 southbound. ATCEMS initially said there were a total of 12 patients, that five people needed transport to a hospital and that two people had been declared trauma alerts.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Austonia

Multiple-vehicle crash with semi-truck sends 4 to hospital

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a major car wreck involving multiple vehicles and a semi-truck along I-35 Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at 12100 North I-35 going south, according to ATCEMS, with a total of 12 people involved, including one minor. Four were transported to the hospital with three declared trauma alerts. Another four people refused EMS transport.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

2 off-duty Austin police officers hit by car near The Domain

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been arrested after hitting two off-duty Austin Police Department officers with a car in North Austin Wednesday morning. APD confirmed the incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. on North MoPac Expressway, near The Domain. The officers were working at a construction area when...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Apd#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KXAN

Lake Travis house fire goes to 2 alarms, people inside were able to escape

Lake Travis Fire Rescue said the homeowners were inside at the time of the fire but were able to get out uninjured after hearing smoke alarms. The fire went to two alarms and firefighters have to take a defensive approach to put it out. By 2:40 p.m., the fire was downgraded to one alarm and firefighters were trying to put out hot spots. No other homes in the area were evacuated.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a car on the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road just south of William Cannon Drive. The crash happened before midnight on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said an adult was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Lake Travis mansion catches fire

Local fire crews are assisting Lake Travis Fire Rescue in putting out a fire at a home along Lake Travis. The home, located on the 16000 block of Chateau Ave., was a two-alarm residential fire—meaning other fire departments were alerted for assistance. The Oak Hill Fire Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services were on the scene as of 11:10 a.m.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy