Reading, PA

Reading Hospital Trauma Center Reaccredited as Level I Trauma Center

 2 days ago

Reading Hospital has received a full three-year accreditation as a Level I Trauma Center, effective October 1, 2022, from the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF). This is the highest level of accreditation available for trauma care. In March, a clinical survey team selected by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation...

Reading Hospital Foundation Awards Nearly $350,000 in Grants to Reading Hospital

Programs Fund Foundation’s Promise to Support Innovation, Education, and Research. The Reading Hospital Foundation (RHF) awarded grants totaling $346,502 to initiate seven new programs benefiting patients and employees at Reading Hospital. Projects being funded include:. How Do You Eat An Elephant? will support the stroke therapy program. Patients will...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Master Watershed Steward Program Receives $10,000 Healing the Planet Grant

This grant funding is supported by The Giant Corporation and will provide for the installation of 30 demonstration downspout planters across the state, 2 stormwater basin naturalization projects and 1 live stake nursery installation. The Master Watershed Steward program of Berks and Schuylkill counties was included in this grant and was able to install four demonstration downspout planters in Berks County.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

The Heritage of Green Hills Opens State-of-the-Art Care Center

The care center will give older adults more options for quality care and support through the changes of aging. The Heritage of Green Hills is looking to revolutionize senior living with its state-of-the-art care center. The brand new structure features 70 spacious personal care and memory care one-bedroom and studio suites; each includes a private bath with top-of-the-line fixtures.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Local Nonprofit Head Joins National Small Business Association Leadership Council

Stephen T. Gieringer, NHS of Greater Berks, INC, Reading, PA was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Gieringer, a recognized leader in the nonprofit community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
READING, PA
Mercury

Wawa will open its newest store in Berks June 30

HEREFORD — Wawa will open its newest location this week — at 8053 Chestnut St. in Hereford Township, Berks County. The new store is the 14th Wawa to open this year, out of 54 total stores projected to open across Wawa’s operating area in 2022. The Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

PSPCA Rescues 100 Animals From Lancaster County House Thanks To Tip From Good Samaritan

QUARYVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — An animal cruelty investigation is underway after 100 animals were found living in deplorable conditions at a house on Pumping Station Road in Quarryville, Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania SPCA stepped in after a tip from a good samaritan. “They were living in filthy conditions, both inside the property as well as where some of the farm animals were kept outside,” Gillian Kocher, Pennsylvania SPCA Director of Media Relations, said. “So, that can mean things like living in their own excrement, not being cleaned.” The Pennsylvania SPCA’s law enforcement officers, acting on a tip, raided the house Friday, rescuing...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County church displays new mural

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County church is displaying a new stained-glass mural with hopes of representing all people. As WGAL News 8's Kate Merriman explains, it is meant to show who they are as a church, and what vision they want the mural to stand for in the community. You can watch her full story above.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Restaurateur Finds Home in Unique Cafés

Mark Van Horn always knew he’d have a career in food service, and now his career has come full circle in his own restaurants in Montgomery and Chester Counties. “I’ve been in restaurant kitchens since I was a little kid. My father had a second job as a waiter at the infamous Newtown Squire and wore his tuxedo every weekend, Marks recalls. “Through my eyes and senses, it was an incredible place with the smells, the mere size of the place.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Gap continues to lobby behind the scenes against proposed windmill project

A three-year battle over a proposed windmill project near Fort Indiantown Gap rages on. Fort Indiantown Gap officials have said that approval of a proposed 80-turbine, 175-megawatt wind farm will severely hamper the Gap’s ability to conduct training exercises, risks the safety of their personnel and could potentially lead to the federal government closing the base and moving training operations elsewhere.
GAP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Renovations Under Way at Burger King in Upper Pottsgrove

BURGER KING RENOVATIONS PROGRESSING – After it temporarily closed several weeks ago, internal and external renovations continue at the Burger King restaurant at 1293 N. Charlotte St. in Upper Pottsgrove, across from the North End Shopping Center. A crew was seen outside in the sunshine Tuesday (June 28, 2022) afternoon as it worked on a stucco-like finish on its walls. Montgomery County property records indicate its owners are replacing drive-through equipment, and installing additional equipment as part of the work involving the roughly 4,100-square-foot building, for which a permit was filed in January. The structure was built in 1980, and has been the subject of earlier renovations. Its current upgrades follow reconstruction of the Pottstown area’s other Burger King restaurant, on East High Street, during 2019. Both restaurants are owned by Family Dining Inc.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Offers Plenty of Proximity to Shedding Modern-Day Stress — And Dress

Bucks County provides relatively easy access to getaways that involve relatively little packing, including one New Jersey beach.Image via iStock. Bucks County vacationers who want to truly escape modern life are well positioned. After navigating a relatively short commute from the area (less than 90 minutes) a unique getaway awaits. All it takes is a tankful of gas, some sunscreen, and perhaps a dose of bravery to give a clothing optional destination a try.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Founder of Ardmore’s Tired Hands Brewing Resumes His Operational Role Year After Publicly Stepping Away

Founder and co-owner Jean Broillet IV at Tired Hands Brewing Company in Ardmore. Jean Broillet IV, the founder of Tired Hands Brewing in Ardmore, has resumed a role in the brewery’s day-to-day operations a year after he publicly stepped away due to employees’ allegations of sexism and discrimination, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ARDMORE, PA
lebtown.com

Will Wawa expand into Lebanon County?

A Wawa in Lebanon County? It could happen sooner than you might think. Although Lebanon County has long been clearly on the Sheetz side of the made-to-order Maginot Line dividing the Altoona-based chain from its Philly-based counterpart, today the detente isn’t quite so solid as it once was. You can now find Wawas and Sheetzs within sight of each other as far south as Florida. But not here in Lebanon County – yet.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bikers ride in memory of Berks deputy sheriff, Reading police officer

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Bikers rode in solidarity throughout Berks County on Saturday, honoring fallen Berks County Deputy Sheriff Kyle Pagerly and Reading Police Ofc. Scott Wertz. Wertz was shot and killed in the line of duty in Reading in 2006. Pagerly died while attempting to issue a search...
wdac.com

Abuse Of Minors Sends Manheim Man To Prison

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was sentenced to 79-158 years in prison after pleading guilty to 22 sexual abuse charges involving victims less than 10 years old. 25-year-old Anthony Fox of Manheim was sentenced for abusing four victims in multiple locations in Lancaster County between July and December 2021. Fox abused four victims ranging in age from 6 to 10 and recorded the abuse on video and photographs. Fox’s defense counsel argued that the defendant heavily using drugs at the time of the crimes and did not remember committing them. They also mentioned the defendant’s own history of abuse and trauma.
MANHEIM, PA

