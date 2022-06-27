ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Free HIV tests in Lee County on Monday for National HIV Testing Day

WINKNEWS.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, the Florida Department of Health in Lee County is hosting a free HIV testing event in observance of...

www.winknews.com

WINKNEWS.com

Parking and traffic information for Commissioner Mann’s service

Lee County Government is advising members of the public who plan to attend Commissioner Frank Mann’s memorial service Saturday to shuttle from off-site parking to the church. The county also advises motorists to drive with caution or seek alternate routes before and after the service due to anticipated large...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County shares options for extending Wilson Boulevard

Already years in the making, a Collier County proposal to extend Wilson Boulevard in Golden Gate Estates is still years away. The county hosted a public information meeting Monday night to share potential locations of a new road that will extend Wilson Boulevard south and then west to connect it to City Gate Boulevard and ultimately Collier Boulevard. The county’s long-range transportation plan determined the connection as a need to improve connectivity. While Wilson Boulevard South dead ends at a canal more than a mile south of Golden Gate Boulevard, the proposal to extend it south into southern Golden Gate Estates would pass APAC Florida’s quarry before veering west to connect with City Gate Boulevard near the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fort Myers again delays start date for building apartment tower in CRA

The initial deal for ONE was forged in 2016. Now, construction doesn't need to be finished until 2026. An apartment project in Fort Myers’ redevelopment area downtown was supposed to start construction no later than this month. But the Community Redevelopment Agency just gave developer Cedar River at Fort Myers another two years to begin building.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County tourism on the rise with an uncertain future

As locals of Southwest Florida feel they are enjoying a season of less traffic, emptier restaurants and quieter beaches, some may be surprised to hear that there has been a more than 5% uptick in tourists so far this year compared to last, with an 8% increase in visitors in May of this year compared to May 2021.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County announces holiday closings, schedules

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Sarasota County Government offices. Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources’ facilities. The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window. SCAT bus and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
peapix.com

Burrowing owlet posing in Cape Coral, Florida

Oh snap! It's National Camera Day. It's National Camera Day. Get the picture?. Here on the green grass of Cape Coral, Florida, this owl looks ready for his closeup, and ready for National Camera Day. June 29 commemorates photographs, the camera, and their invention. The history of the camera goes all the way back to the ancient Greeks and Chinese, who used pinhole cameras (camera obscuras), similar to what you might use to view a solar eclipse. The camera obscura could project an image but didn’t leave a lasting one.In the 1800s, several inventors made advances toward producing an image on a piece of paper or sensitized plate. They also experimented with various lenses. In 1884, George Eastman patented the first film in rolls, and a few years later introduced the Kodak Black camera. These days, of course, just about everyone carries around a digital camera in their phone, documenting everything from major life events to their latest sandwich. So get in the spirit of the day and snap a selfie, a picture of your pet, or anything for National Camera Day.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 29

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL

Community Policy