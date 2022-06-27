ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

The Heritage of Green Hills Opens State-of-the-Art Care Center

bctv.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe care center will give older adults more options for quality care and support through the changes of aging. The Heritage of Green Hills is looking to revolutionize senior living with its state-of-the-art care center. The brand new structure features 70 spacious personal care and memory care one-bedroom and studio suites;...

www.bctv.org

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Restaurateur Finds Home in Unique Cafés

Mark Van Horn always knew he’d have a career in food service, and now his career has come full circle in his own restaurants in Montgomery and Chester Counties. “I’ve been in restaurant kitchens since I was a little kid. My father had a second job as a waiter at the infamous Newtown Squire and wore his tuxedo every weekend, Marks recalls. “Through my eyes and senses, it was an incredible place with the smells, the mere size of the place.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Master Watershed Steward Program Receives $10,000 Healing the Planet Grant

This grant funding is supported by The Giant Corporation and will provide for the installation of 30 demonstration downspout planters across the state, 2 stormwater basin naturalization projects and 1 live stake nursery installation. The Master Watershed Steward program of Berks and Schuylkill counties was included in this grant and was able to install four demonstration downspout planters in Berks County.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Wawa will open its newest store in Berks June 30

HEREFORD — Wawa will open its newest location this week — at 8053 Chestnut St. in Hereford Township, Berks County. The new store is the 14th Wawa to open this year, out of 54 total stores projected to open across Wawa’s operating area in 2022. The Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Renovations Under Way at Burger King in Upper Pottsgrove

BURGER KING RENOVATIONS PROGRESSING – After it temporarily closed several weeks ago, internal and external renovations continue at the Burger King restaurant at 1293 N. Charlotte St. in Upper Pottsgrove, across from the North End Shopping Center. A crew was seen outside in the sunshine Tuesday (June 28, 2022) afternoon as it worked on a stucco-like finish on its walls. Montgomery County property records indicate its owners are replacing drive-through equipment, and installing additional equipment as part of the work involving the roughly 4,100-square-foot building, for which a permit was filed in January. The structure was built in 1980, and has been the subject of earlier renovations. Its current upgrades follow reconstruction of the Pottstown area’s other Burger King restaurant, on East High Street, during 2019. Both restaurants are owned by Family Dining Inc.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Restaurant owner says Ranch House near West Lawn will reopen

SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Ranch House restaurant near West Lawn, a Berks County staple that closed in April, will reopen under new owners, according to a Facebook post. Massimo Caloiero, owner of The PourHouse American Grille in Fleetwood, said in a Facebook post Monday that, “Now that it’s official: Lilli’s Ranch House coming soon! Stay tuned for updated progress.”
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Call for Artists, Vendors for West Reading Fall Festival

West Reading’s Fall Festival is September 17th, 11am-7pm!. Celebrating its 16th year and coming just a few days before the official first day of Fall is West Reading’s Fall Fest on Saturday September 17, 2022 from 11-7pm. Spanning the 400-700 blocks of Penn Avenue, the streets are closed...
WEST READING, PA
bctv.org

Reading Hospital Foundation Awards Nearly $350,000 in Grants to Reading Hospital

Programs Fund Foundation’s Promise to Support Innovation, Education, and Research. The Reading Hospital Foundation (RHF) awarded grants totaling $346,502 to initiate seven new programs benefiting patients and employees at Reading Hospital. Projects being funded include:. How Do You Eat An Elephant? will support the stroke therapy program. Patients will...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Chester County’s Brandywine Valley

Known as the heart of America’s garden capital…It’s Chester County. The Brandwine Valley is a vibrant visitor destination filled with shops, dining, outdoor beauty and adventure. We’re taking a road trip to Chester County to learn all there is to see, do, and of course eat in the beautiful slice of Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online

Mixed-use plan for historic downtown Reading building gets OK

READING, Pa. – The former headquarters for Meridian Bank in Reading will be transformed into a mixed-use property. The Reading Planning Commission on Tuesday night granted approval to a final land development plan submitted by Shuman Development Group to convert the 14,638-square-foot, five-story building at 35 N. Sixth St. into a mixed-use space.
READING, PA
abc27.com

The Amish Village in Lancaster

Get a real sense of Amish life at the Amish Village in Lancaster. Learn more about their culture and lifestyle in an 1840s farmhouse, or walk the 12 acre property and pet and feed live animals. Soni Dimond takes us on a tour.
LANCASTER, PA
bctv.org

Local Nonprofit Head Joins National Small Business Association Leadership Council

Stephen T. Gieringer, NHS of Greater Berks, INC, Reading, PA was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Gieringer, a recognized leader in the nonprofit community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
READING, PA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Health Services
bctv.org

Twilight At-Market Workshop at Weaver’s Orchard

Commercial fruit and vegetable growers, market managers, agritourism business operators, and any farm manager or owner looking to network, are invited to attend the Twilight At-Market Workshop at Weaver’s Orchard on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. This workshop will run 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Weaver’s Orchard, 40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown PA, 19543.
MORGANTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Cedar Grill (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
bctv.org

Albright College Adds Master of Science in Business Degree

Albright College’s School of Professional Studies now offers an online Master of Science degree in Business. Able to be completed in one year, the cutting-edge program is designed to empower busy working adults with the skills and expertise to succeed – professionally and personally. Albright’s Master of Science...
READING, PA

