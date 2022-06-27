Midland's Johnson named to Wilkes University dean's list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In early June of 2017, I was a young photojournalist fresh out of college. I was wrapping up an internship at a newspaper in the middle of Kansas – The Hutchinson News – and I didn’t know what was next for me. The plan was to spend some time at my parents’ house, try to find freelance work, and look for the next opportunity. My mom came down to Kansas to help me pack up my belongings and accompany me on the long drive back to Michigan.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO