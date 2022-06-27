ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Midland's Johnson named to Wilkes University dean's list

By Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Joseph Johnson of Midland was named to the dean's...

Here's looking at you, Midland

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In early June of 2017, I was a young photojournalist fresh out of college. I was wrapping up an internship at a newspaper in the middle of Kansas – The Hutchinson News – and I didn’t know what was next for me. The plan was to spend some time at my parents’ house, try to find freelance work, and look for the next opportunity. My mom came down to Kansas to help me pack up my belongings and accompany me on the long drive back to Michigan.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland County board tours building in need of $17M of improvements

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. From water damage to asbestos, the Midland County Educational Service Agency is in need of repairs and expansion. On the Aug. 2 ballot, the agency will seek $17 million to fund facility and information technology improvements at its Sugnet...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Beaverton Tavern back in business

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nearly two years after buying the Beaverton Tavern, Robin Smith-Martin and three of her four children have restored it and officially reopened it on Tuesday. Bob and Connie Booth, of Sanford, were at the BT, as it is affectionately...
BEAVERTON, MI
Beautiful weather weekend in Midland's forecast

Following several days of cooler temperatures, the weekend weather in the forecast for Midland opens the door for many outdoor activities. The National Weather Service is forecasting a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, July 1, but pushing out of the area by 5 p.m. Then the day is expected to finish out partly sunny with a high near 84°.
MIDLAND, MI
Plymouth Pool closed due to coliform bacteria detection

Plymouth Pool will be closed until further notice due to a positive test for total coliform bacteria. After the City of Midland's Parks and Recreation conducted a routine water sampling test conducted Tuesday, the pool closed out of caution after the bacteria levels were detected, according to a city press release. The pool will remain closed until at least Thursday, June 30.
MIDLAND, MI
Donation brings Elkton walking path one step closer to reality

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After two years of trying to get the project off the ground, the Ackerman Park Walking Path project may have received the kickstart it needed recently. Pigeon-based Agri-Valley Communications, Inc. and it's lending partner CoBank have made a combined...
ELKTON, MI
Midland Township barn fire under investigation

Midland Township firefighters are investigating what they are calling a suspicious barn fire that took place Sunday night, causing an estimated $50,000 in damage. The barn, located in the 500 block of E. Freeland Road, was adjacent to a house. The homeowners were away when the fire erupted. A passerby called 911 at about 11:43 p.m., and Midland Township firefighters arrived several minutes later.
MIDLAND, MI
Body of man missing since Sunday in Saginaw Bay recovered

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday recovered the body of a man who disappeared after jumping from a pontoon boat in Saginaw Bay. A fisherman spotted the body of 58-year-old Timothy A. Wallschlager floating in the bay about 300 to 500 yards (275 to 450 meters) from Shelter and Channel Island and notified the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Michigan State Police investigating fatal Tuscola County crash

Investigators with the Michigan State Police are looking into a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 57-year-old man in Tuscola County. According to a press release from the MSP Caro post, troopers were dispatched to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Livermore and English roads in Tuscola County’s Koylton Township around 5:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

