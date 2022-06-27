ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Experts Say These Common Dieting Mistakes Could Be Slowing Your Weight Loss

By Faith Geiger
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

There are many moving parts to a successful weight loss plan. It’s essential to eat nutritious meals, exercise every day, stay hydrated, and get enough rest. While everyone can likely agree on these pillars of a healthy lifestyle, it’s all easier said than done—and sometimes, you may not even realize that some of the seemingly “healthy” habits you’ve established can actually be counterproductive when it comes to your overall wellbeing and weight loss goals. In fact, there are lots of dieting misconceptions out there that could be leading you astray on your weight loss journey.

To get down to the bottom of things and discover a few of the most common dieting mistakes that actually make it difficult to lose weight, we spoke to dietitian Paula Doebrich, RDN, MPH, owner of Happea Nutrition. She said that while you may think restrictive eating and rigorous cardio is the best way to go, a healthy weight loss plan is all about balance and moderation. Here are three of the mistakes she warns against:

1. Going Too Low On Calories

While a calorie deficit is important if you want to lose weight, Doebrich warns that not consuming enough calories can actually become detrimental to your weight loss goals. Over time, this type of restriction will slow your metabolism. "It seems like less will be better, but if you lower your calories beyond a certain point, there isn’t enough fuel coming in for important functions and muscle maintenance, so the metabolism slows down and the body is trying to counter regulate with extreme cravings," she explains. Instead of aiming for an extremely low calorie count, she suggests reducing the amount of calories you consume by just 200-300 a day, noting that this "will result in weight loss and will be more sustainable." Got it!

2. Too Much Cardio

Of course ample exercise is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle, especially if you're trying to shed some pounds. However, Doebrich notes that going overboard on the cardio and neglecting other forms of activity is never a good idea. "A lot of dieters think the only sign of an effective workout is dripping in sweat and being out of breath. But for weight loss, building muscle is important," she says. "If you just burn off all the energy you take in during your cardio workouts, you might lose the fuel you needed to build muscle mass." When this happens, you'll be losing a lot of water weight and lean body mass rather than fat, and that's definitely not the end goal. For this reason, Doebrich recommends aiming for a mix of strength, cardio, and recovery. "Muscle is built when you recover, so allowing enough time to repair tissue is essential for success," she tells us.

3. Going Extreme And Cutting Out All "Bad" Foods

Just as you shouldn't go too extreme on your calorie deficit or overdo it on the cardio, Doebrich says you should also be careful of being too restrictive when it comes to the food you eat. Remember that it's okay to indulge in so-called "bad" foods every now and then. If you forbid yourself from every eating them, you'll only crave them more. "It is true that we always want what we can’t have," she says. "If you absolutely forbid yourself to have any kind of dessert, white flour, or fat (whichever diet you are choosing), you will crave these foods." Rather than restricting yourself to certain foods, Doebrich recommends paying attention to your calorie intake. "If your calorie goal is 1800 and you have one slice of pizza that is 300 calories, you absolutely can eat pizza on your diet," she explains. "If you allow yourself those moments of indulgence, you will feel less deprived and actually maintain the healthy lifestyle."

At the end of the day, a sustainable, healthy diet that promotes long-term weight loss and maintenance is all about moderation—and that means it's okay to give yourself some grace, and even treat yourself every now and then. "Understanding that a healthy lifestyle allows for all foods—not just salads and raw vegetables—is key to long-term success," Doebrich concludes.

