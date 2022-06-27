ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Fatal Shooting In York

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 2 days ago

YORK – York City Police are investigating a shooting in the area of W. Maple Street and Cleveland...

wdac.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Man killed in weekend shooting identified: coroner

A York man has been identified as the victim of a weekend shooting that also injured a 14-year-old boy, according to the coroner’s office. 38-year-old Angel Solivan was shot just before 11 p.m., in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Lafayette Street, the York County Coroner’s Office said.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

York City homicide victim identified after gunshot to the head

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Saturday evening in York City. Around 10:55 p.m. on June 25 police say shots were fired in the area of Cleveland Avenue, West Maple, and Lafayette Streets in the city. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 38-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy who both were suffering from gunshot wounds.
YORK, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Recognize These Tattoos? Help Police ID Theft Suspect in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, PA — The Ephrata Police say they are investigating a Theft incident that occurred on May 31, 2022, at approximately 6:15 PM. The pictured suspect reportedly entered an AT&T store located at 839 E Main St Ste 500, Ephrata, Lancaster County, and indicated an interest in purchasing a new phone. While a store employee was distracted, the suspect took possession of the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro, valued at $1,200, and placed it in his pocket. The suspect informed the victim he needed to return to his vehicle to retrieve his identification. He subsequently entered the pictured gold-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, and fled the scene in possession of the stolen phone, the location of which was last tracked to the Philadelphia area. The suspect has tattoos on his right elbow and lower left leg.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
wdac.com

Police Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred around 12:13 a.m. on June 25th. East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 500 block of Willow Road and located a Hyundai Santa Fe on its passenger side in a field. A female occupant was found injured at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment. A second person was found deceased. The female was identified as an 18-year-old from Ronks. The deceased is a 16-year-old male of Lancaster. Evidence at the scene determined that the vehicle was northbound when it left the roadway on the east side, just north of the intersection with Forry Road, and then rolled several times. At 1:54 a.m., while still at the crash scene, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 600 block of Aaron Lane. Officers found a 17-year-old male inside a residence deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All three persons are students or recent graduates of Conestoga Valley High School. At this time, police are not releasing the names of the persons due to their age and the pending investigation.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York Police looking for ultralight pilot

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Regional Police are looking for an ultralight pilot who was flying low. York County Regional Police Department say they received multiple complaints regarding the Ultralight flying at a very low altitude in areas of York Township. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Man stabbed outside York 7-Eleven, police say

YORK, Pa. — A man was stabbed shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday outside a York convenience store. It happened outside the 7-Eleven on North Sherman Street. Police said a 44-year-old man was stabbed and taken to the hospital. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. Police are now looking...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
abc27.com

Victim identified in fatal York County crash

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County woman was identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash after suffering a probable coronary event, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. On June 25 the coroner’s office was dispatched to an accident at Wilson Avenue and Eisenhower...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Witnesses help Shamokin Police locate alleged assailant

Shamokin, Pa. — Witnesses helped track down a man police said headbutted and strangled someone during a fight. Several people spoke with police and told them about a person of interest who had run by them or asked for a ride on June 20, the same day an alleged assault occurred. Authorities were able to identify the suspect as Bobby Antonio Colon, 44, of Shamokin through their investigation near the...
SHAMOKIN, PA
CBS Baltimore

Second Victim In Triple Shooting At Northeast Baltimore Shopping Center Dies, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second victim in a Sunday night triple shooting at a Northeast Baltimore shopping center has died, police said Monday. Officers were on patrol near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane shortly before 8 p.m. when they heard gunfire, Baltimore Police said. They found two men and a woman shot at a nearby shopping center. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 26-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. The second man died late Sunday night, police said, while the woman is listed in good condition. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX43.com

Identity of victim in York County shooting death revealed

YORK, Pa. — Update: The identity of a man who died in Sunday's York County shooting has been revealed. Angel Solivan, 34, from the First Block of West Maple Street died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner's report. Original report: One person died early...
PennLive.com

Man dies in late-night York shooting: police

A man died following a shooting Saturday night in York, several news outlets are reporting. Shots were fired during an incident in the area of West Maple and Lafayette streets around 11 p.m., officials said. A 38-year-old man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries...
abc27.com

More than $900 worth of fireworks stolen in Lancaster County

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – More than $900 worth of fireworks were stolen from a Lancaster County gas station stand. Northern Lancaster Regional Police responded to the Marathon/High’s Gas Station on Furnace Hills Pike on June 25 for a report of stolen fireworks. An employee was working the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Teens arrested after Lancaster County UPS burglary

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two teens have been arrested after police responded to a burglary at a Lancaster County UPS facility. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Enterprise Road for a burglar alarm. Officers located multiple people inside wearing dark clothing who fled the facility on foot.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County phone thief wanted

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who stole an AT&T employee’s phone. Ephrata Police say a man entered the AT&T store and said he was interested in purchasing a new phone. Police say while a store employee was distracted the man took the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro and placed it in his pocket.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Police: Man carjacked at gunpoint in Berks County

BETHEL TWP, BERKS CO, (WOLF) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint in Berks County last week. Bethel Township Police say the incident was reported around 6:53 PM on Thursday when the 20-year-old victim from Bethel Township called 911 saying he had been carjacked at gunpoint on Lancaster Avenue in the area of Martha Drive.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man steals over $5k of construction equipment

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police arrested and charged a man they say stole over $5,000 worth of construction equipment back in February. According to police, 42-year-old David E. Coello-Cedeno was charged after an investigation was completed regarding a reported burglary. The construction company reported that an unknown person entered one of their sites and took $5,733 worth of equipment.
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy