HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A proposal to require Pennsylvania's four state-related universities to promise they are not conducting research or experiments with fetal tissue from elective abortions was added to a state budget bill by House Republicans on Monday. The chamber voted 108-92, with three Republicans crossing party lines, for the amendment to legislation that will send more than $597 million combined next year to Penn State, Lincoln, Temple and Pitt. The target of the measure is the University of Pittsburgh, which is in line to receive $155 million in the coming year. The sponsor, Rep. Jerry Knowles, R-Schuylkill, said...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO