Rochester man hospitalized after shooting on Lyell Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 29-year-old city resident was hospitalized after being shot in the area of Lyell Avenue just before midnight Sunday.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Lyell Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area. Once at the location, officers found evidence of a shooting.

Shortly after, police were notified of a walk-in shooting victim dropped off at Strong Memorial Hospital. That person was later identified as the individual believed to have been shot at Lyell Avenue.

Officials say the city resident was determined to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

