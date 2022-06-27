Five crucial sections in the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court handed down a 6-3 opinion in a blockbuster abortion case Friday, overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.

The opinion, written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, closely tracked the language of a draft that had been leaked in May .

Roe v. Wade, decided with a 7-2 majority, allowed people to obtain an abortion through the second trimester. A 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, moved that timeline, allowing people to exercise the right up to the point of viability, when a fetus can live outside the womb – roughly 24 weeks.

The justices were asked to consider the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, far earlier than permissible under Casey. It represented the first opportunity for the court’s 6-3 conservative majority – including three justices nominated by President Donald Trump – to weigh in on the divisive question.

Here’s a look at some of the key sections of the historic opinion that nullified the constitutional right to abortion.

The founding document

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision."

Perhaps no other section in Alito’s opinion captures the argument for overturning Roe more than this one. It’s the first and most fundamental point conservatives raise: The word “abortion” appears nowhere in the Constitution.

The history of a right to abortion

"Not only was there no support for such a constitutional right until shortly before Roe, but abortion had long been a crime in every single State."

On a court where conservative justices heavily emphasize the original meaning of the words of the Constitution, the framing of the history of any issue can be the deciding factor.

LGBTQ rights, contraception, gay marriage

"Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion."

Alito draws a distinction between abortion and other rights here because, he says, abortion involves the life or potential life of a fetus or embryo. The Supreme Court often tries to limit the impact of its decisions with such language, but that rarely prevents lawyers from trying to test those limits.

The problem of precedent

"On many other occasions, this Court has overruled important constitutional decisions."

If conservatives reach first for an argument about the right to abortion not being explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, progressives tend to reach first for precedent. The Supreme Court generally tries to avoid overturning preceden t because it leaves the impression that the court is political and that the law is malleable.

Just doing their job

"We can only do our job, which is to interpret the law, apply longstanding principles of stare decisis, and decide this case accordingly."

Alito clearly understood the enormous political ramifications of a decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wanted to address them. The Supreme Court, in theory, is supposed to be the one branch of the federal government that is immune from political pressure.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Five crucial sections in the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade