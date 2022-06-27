County Commission takes final vote on MATA funding

The Shelby County Commission meets Monday, June 27, at 3 p.m. Watch a livestream of the meeting. Here is the agenda . Click on an item for documents offering more detail about that item. Follow @bdriesdm on Twitter for live coverage of the meeting.

Shelby County commissioners take a final vote Monday, June 27, on the first year of funding for the Memphis Area Transit Authority from county property tax revenue.

The $488,619 amount in the third and final reading of the ordinance is the amount of property tax revenue the county estimates it will get in the fiscal year that begins July 1 as property tax abatements given as an incentive for economic development projects expire.

That increase in property tax revenue for the city of Memphis as well as Shelby County government is how both governments intend to build ongoing funding for the city bus system over several fiscal years when it will reach a total of $30 million in revenue, split roughly 50-50 between the city and county.

The Memphis City Council gave final approval Tuesday, June 21, to the city ordinance that puts an estimated $4 million in revenue in a special account for MATA in the new fiscal year.

The county half of the funding calls for county government to be able to appoint several members to the MATA board on what is now a board nominated by the Memphis mayor with those nominations voted on by the City Council.

At least some Republican commissioners are expected to vote against the county’s share of the funding, saying county government should be funding direct responsibilities instead of what is a city agency.

The first and second reading votes by the commission on the funding ordinance have reflected the opposition.

The city and county funding has conditions on it that require MATA to use it for its long-held “Transit Vision” plan for increasing the frequency of service on major routes and using “on demand” ride services in areas where ridership is lower.

The original cost estimate for annually funding such a system was $30 million. MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld has acknowledged that in the years since the plan was rolled out, the cost has probably grown to $35 million a year in ongoing funding.

The county funding and its source was proposed by Shelby County Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland proposed the city funding as part of his budget proposal.

In other action Monday, the commission votes on $300,000 in county funding for the Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation, or GWERC.

The discussion in committees last Wednesday highlighted differences between Ford and commission Chairman Willie Brooks. Brooks recommended the funding.

Ford said he has problems with the grant because of past funding by the city approved when Ford was a City Council member. Ford said GWERC leaders of the time didn’t adequately account for use of that funding.

“Y’all messed up. Not you,” he told GWERC Director Michael Harris. “That organization messed up. Nothing was done and this elected official had to answer questions for incompetent people we can’t find no more.”

Brooks said that was years ago and GWERC has new leaders who have been trying to meet with Ford to discuss the grant and their work.

“They want to meet with you,” Brooks told Ford.

“I don’t need you or anyone else telling me how to do my job,” Ford replied. “I got 84% of the vote last time.”

Ford has complained repeatedly about Brooks limiting his speaking time during commission meetings.

The county funding for GWERC would come from the county’s fund balance with the administration seeking to use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds where applicable.

Harris took exception to Ford’s remarks, saying GWERC is also being funded with grants from nonprofits and other philanthropies as well as state government.

“I don’t appreciate the fact that all of that is sort of looked over,” he said. “It’s like we could never get away from the past regardless of how good we are today. That is not fair.”

The commission also votes Monday on a resolution urging the Tennessee General Assembly to act to clear up a dispute about where the line falls that separates Shelby County from Fayette County.

For purposes of drawing up new districts for the General Assembly this year, legislators relied on U.S. Census tract lines that normally coincide with county lines.

That wasn’t the case for five subdivisions and 200 homes in Arlington between the county’s easternmost Census tract line and the county line.

The difference came into play when former Shelby County Republican Party Chairman Lee Mills filed to challenge state House District 99 incumbent Tom Leatherwood in the August Republican primary for the second time in two years.

The House attorney said by the Census tract line, Mills didn’t live in Leatherwood’s district.

That also called into question whether his wife, District 1 County Commissioner Amber Mills, lived in her commission district and could seek reelection to the seat.

In separate Chancery Court rulings after the Shelby County Election Commission sought declaratory rulings in each case, the court ruled Lee Mills lived in the state House district and Amber Mills lived in her commission district and within Shelby County.

“This Census map was used as a political weapon,” Amber Mills said last week during a committee discussion about the nonbinding resolution requesting action by the General Assembly.

“It doesn’t show accurate geographical boundaries,” she said. “What it did was take nearly 200 homes out of Shelby County.”