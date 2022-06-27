In N.Y.'s primary, 2 Democrats and 4 Republicans are running to oust Gov. Hochul

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – At 2 a.m. Friday morning, New York lawmakers convened for an extraordinary session of the legislative body under the duress of Gov. Kathy Hochul. The governor wants lawmakers to consider new ways to tighten the state’s gun laws after the Supreme Court struck down New York’s concealed carry law. The previous law needed people to say why they needed to carry a concealed pistol, and without “proper cause” could not be allowed to do so. The Supreme Court ruled that the “proper cause” restriction was unconstitutional.

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO