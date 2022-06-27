ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

In N.Y.'s primary, 2 Democrats and 4 Republicans are running to oust Gov. Hochul

By Jon Campbell
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking a full term after succeeding Andrew Cuomo who resigned last year. If elected in November, she would be the first woman chosen by voters as New York's governor.

Comments / 73

Susan Militello
4d ago

who cares if she will be the first woman to be voted in as governor.....doesn't competency even matter anymore? for the sake of NYC...people wise up and vote RED....bring back the true meaning of I ❤️NY.....ALL OF NYS.

Reply(5)
42
Bill Breuer
4d ago

Anyone who represents all of the people. of our state would be nice. These leadershave no respect for our public. Look at the snafu with our Seneca Nations.

Reply
15
maddog89
4d ago

when will people realize that democrats are not for the people!!!! Republicans should be the only people holding office!

Reply(3)
36
Related
wnynewsnow.com

N.Y. Gov. Hochul Convenes Extraordinary Session Of Senate And Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – At 2 a.m. Friday morning, New York lawmakers convened for an extraordinary session of the legislative body under the duress of Gov. Kathy Hochul. The governor wants lawmakers to consider new ways to tighten the state’s gun laws after the Supreme Court struck down New York’s concealed carry law. The previous law needed people to say why they needed to carry a concealed pistol, and without “proper cause” could not be allowed to do so. The Supreme Court ruled that the “proper cause” restriction was unconstitutional.
POLITICS
wamc.org

NY-19 Democratic primary loses one of three candidates as August primary approaches

After redistricting, two Democrats are running in a newly drawn 19th Congressional District in New York. A third candidate dropped out this week. The new 19th district stretches from the Finger Lakes to the Southern Tier, from parts of the lower Hudson Valley to Greene and Columbia County. Antonio Delgado left the existing seat when he was tapped for lieutenant governor by Governor Kathy Hochul.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

Local Republicans on the results of Tuesday's primary election

This week, Republicans and Democrats chose their candidates for New York Governor. Republican Lee Zeldin and Democrat Kathy Hochul will top the ballot, and the candidates emphasized very different themes during their Tuesday-night victory speeches. Hochul was opposed in her primary by candidates who attempted to outflank to both the right and left. Zeldin won with a plurality of votes, defeating Trump-allied Andrew Giuliani.
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Republican Primary#Election State#George Pataki#Politics State#Politics Governor
wutv29.com

Governor Hochul makes history after winning the Democratic primary

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was lots of excitement at the Erie County Democratic Headquarters on Tuesday as Kathy Hochul won the primary election. Primary election night marks 308 days that Hochul has been the governor of New York State. She is a Western New York native and is the...
BUFFALO, NY
wdkx.com

New York State Governor & Rochester City Court Primary Election Winners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul won Tuesday’s Democratic primary, her first contest in seeking a full term as governor. She’ll now face the Republican primary winner, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, in the November election. LaToya Lee and Jacquelyn Grippe won a Democratic primary race for Rochester City Court judge, effectively ensuring their seats on the bench in November. The race for two seats featured four candidates representing unique experiences in the legal field. Grippe and Lee both formerly served as public defenders; the latter was appointed to fill a vacancy on City Court by Mayor Malik Evans in February. Click Here To Read More.
ROCHESTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Despite loss, Duffy continues run for Assembly

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The race for the 116th state Assembly District seat isn’t over yet. Despite losing the Republican primary Tuesday night, St. Lawrence County businesswoman Susan Duffy said Thursday she plans to continue her run. Because Duffy has the Conservative Party line, her name will appear...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
104K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy