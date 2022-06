It’s going to cost you more to celebrate the Fourth of July this year, reports Madeleine Wright for CBS 3. “They’ve gone up, probably, in the neighborhood of 10 to 15% this year, over last year’s increase, which is probably another 10%,” says Skip Clinton, managing operator at Wholesale Fireworks in Boothwyn. “So, in the last couple of years, you’re talking about 25%.”

