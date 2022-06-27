Five Alma College students earn President's Outstanding Senior Award

After being sidelined with an injury for over a year, recent Midland High grad Ty Smith had to miss out on a ton of memories and a ton of opportunities. Lately, he has been making up for lost time - and making some longtime dreams come true. Smith, who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the district final of his junior basketball season in March 2021, was forced to watch from the sidelines during his junior baseball season, his senior football season, and his senior basketball season. But when it came to his senior baseball season this past spring, nothing was going to keep him on the sidelines any longer.

