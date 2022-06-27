ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Alma College students earn President's Outstanding Senior Award

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

The Class of 2022 Outstanding Senior Award is given annually to Alma College graduating seniors with the highest grade point...

Midland Daily News

Midland Public Schools responds to State K-12 budget

The new budget includes a $450 per pupil increase in the state's foundation allowance and additional increases for students with disabilities; economically disadvantaged students; English learners; students in rural and isolated districts; and career and technical education programs. The new $9,150 per pupil foundation allowance is the highest in the state's school funding history.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

It's official: Northwood now member of the GMAC

Northwood University officially became a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) on Friday after decades of competing as a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC). The GMAC, which includes schools from Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and Tennessee, is entering its 11th year as an active NCAA Division II conference. Its 13 member institutions include Ashland, Cedarville, Findlay, Hillsdale, Kentucky Wesleyan, Lake Erie, Malone, Northwood, Ohio Dominican, Tiffin, Trevecca Nazarene, Ursuline, and Walsh.
NORTHWOOD, OH
Midland Daily News

Bay City native joins Tribune newsroom

Bay City native Dominic Sevilla recently joined the Huron Daily Tribune newsroom as its newest reporter. The 26-year-old Eastern Michigan graduate joins the Tribune to fill the role vacated by former reporter Robert Creenan. With his experience in government reporting for his school newspaper, Sevilla will slot right into Creenan's old government beat nicely.
BAY CITY, MI
Midland Daily News

MHS's Ty Smith making most of second chance

After being sidelined with an injury for over a year, recent Midland High grad Ty Smith had to miss out on a ton of memories and a ton of opportunities. Lately, he has been making up for lost time - and making some longtime dreams come true. Smith, who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the district final of his junior basketball season in March 2021, was forced to watch from the sidelines during his junior baseball season, his senior football season, and his senior basketball season. But when it came to his senior baseball season this past spring, nothing was going to keep him on the sidelines any longer.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Out to Lunch with Tori: Ignite Donuts

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Donuts are a special treat for me, occasionally provided by a generous co-worker or consumed at the Ritter family’s annual trek to watch hot air balloons glide over Midland. Eating a warm, fresh donut is a rarer experience...
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Schuette a great generational standout

My generation is often stereotyped for being immature, entitled, or unambitious. As someone who believes in the principles of hard work and strives to earn my own success, this can be very frustrating. It is so gratifying to have a young person who believes in these same principles running for...
MIDLAND, MI
