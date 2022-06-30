ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th of July travel: What to know before hitting the skies or the road

ABC News
 3 days ago

This Fourth of July is expected to be the second-busiest for travel since 2000, with 47.9 million Americans taking trips, according to AAA.

Here's what to know before you head to the airport or hit the highways.

Air travel

Friday, July 1 is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the holiday weekend. Monday, July 4 will likely be the lightest, according to AAA booking data.

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: JetBlue Airways passengers in a crowded terminal April 7, 2022 in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A crowd of travelers wait in line to check in for their flights at LAX in Los Angeles, May 28, 2021.

The top domestic destinations for the holiday this year are: Orlando; Seattle; New York; Anaheim, California; Anchorage, Alaska; Ft. Lauderdale; Las Vegas; Honolulu; Denver; and Chicago, according to AAA.

Fourth of July airfare is up 45% compared to 2019, now at an average of $437 for a domestic roundtrip, according to Hopper.

But the best prices for domestic trips can be found with a quick weekend trip, flying on Saturday, July 2 and returning on Monday, July 4, according to Hopper.

Road travel

The afternoons of Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1 are anticipated to be the most crowded days on the road as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers, according to AAA.

MORE: What is a gas tax holiday? The federal proposal could offer short-term relief for drivers
MORE: Hot car dangers: How to keep your kids safe this summer

If you're going to brave the roads on Friday, before 10 a.m. or after 9 p.m. is best, according to analytics company INRIX. On Thursday, before 7 a.m. or after 8 p.m. is best.

July 3 and July 4 are expected to be the best days for traffic, according to INRIX.

#4th Of July#Travel Info
ABC News

ABC News

